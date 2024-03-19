New map styles in Google Maps Platform | Google for developers





From May 2024 to March 18, 2025, Google Maps Platform will update the default map styles for the following APIs and SDKs. Depending on the product you use, you can opt in to early updates to new map styles to ensure compatibility with your map experience. See the next section for more information.

For apps that use map IDs To use cloud-based map styles on Android, you must use the latest renderer from the Maps SDK for Android. Please follow the instructions below.

Starting March 21, 2024, if your app uses Map ID, you can update to the latest version of the cloud-based map style. Cloud-based map styles allow you to preview and opt-in to the latest updated map styles with customization options tailored to your specific requirements. For more information, see Update map styles to the latest version.

On March 18, 2025, the default map styles will be updated to the latest version, adding a new color palette, improving the map experience, and improving usability. Custom styles are placed above the default map styles.

For apps that do not use map IDs

Google Maps Platform releases new versions of each API and SDK with updated default map styles according to the schedule in the following table. If you don't want to use map IDs in your app, you can choose one of these newer versions (or later) to use the new default map style.

Opt in to updated map styles early To use cloud-based map styles on Android, you must use the latest renderer from the Maps SDK for Android. Please follow the instructions below.

Most products allow you to opt in to updated map styles using cloud-based map styles. For more information, see Application and Website Requirements. For more information about styling cloud-based maps, see Overview of styling cloud-based maps.

If your app doesn't use Map ID, some products have an option to opt in to updated map styles by March 2025.

Map JavaScript API

Test your site with the new colors in the beta channel starting in late March 2024. For more information, see Beta Channel Selection.

Map Tile API – 2D Roadmap

Starting in April 2024, you will be able to opt-in by adding the following to your bootstrap request:

{ // Sample bootstrap request api_options: [“MCYJ5E517XR2JC”]

} opt out

For the Maps JavaScript API, you can opt out using v3.57, regardless of the channel you use.

For all other APIs, opt out by not adopting the latest version.

You will no longer be able to opt out after March 18, 2025. However, a developer can create a custom his map style that is reminiscent of the current default map style.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/maps/new-map-style-opt-in The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos