Apple may hire Google to power new iPhone AI features with Geminireport





benji edwards

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple is in talks to license Google's Gemini model to power AI features such as Siri in a future iPhone software update expected in late 2024, according to people familiar with the situation. It was reported that. Apple has reportedly held similar discussions with ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Possible integration of Google Gemini into iOS 18 could bring a variety of new cloud-based (off-device) AI-powered features to Apple smartphones, such as creating images based on simple prompts and writing essays there is. However, the terms and brand name of the agreement have not yet been finalized, and implementation details remain unclear. The two companies are unlikely to announce any deal until Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Gemini could also bring new features to Apple's widely criticized voice assistant, Siri, with a new AI that leverages large-scale language models (LLMs) when it comes to understanding and responding to complex questions. I'm lagging behind my assistant. Rumors of his internal Apple dissatisfaction with Sirian's potential bailout have been circulating for some time. In January, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple was testing in a beta version of iOS 17.4 using OpenAI's ChatGPT API to power Siri.

As we previously reported, Apple is also developing its own AI models, including a large-scale language model codenamed Ajax and a basic chatbot called Apple GPT. However, the company's LLM technology is said to be behind its competitors, making partnering with Google or other AI providers a more attractive option.

Google announced Gemini, a language-based AI assistant similar to ChatGPT, in December and has updated it several times since then. Many industry experts believe that the larger Gemini model is about as capable as his GPT-4 Turbo of OpenAI, which powers the subscription version of ChatGPT. Until recently, with the introduction of Gemini Ultra and Claude 3, OpenAI's top-of-the-line model held a fairly large lead in perceived LLM capabilities.

A potential partnership between Apple and Google could have a significant impact on the AI ​​industry, as Apple's platform represents more than 2 billion active devices worldwide. If the deal is finalized, Google will extend the existing search partnership between the two companies, which has paid Apple billions of dollars a year to have its search engine as the default option on iPhones and other Apple devices. It will be further developed.

However, Bloomberg reported that a potential Apple-Google partnership is likely to come under intense regulatory scrutiny, as the companies' current search deal is already the subject of a lawsuit by the U.S. Department of Justice. The European Union is also pressuring Apple to make it easier for consumers to change their default search engine from Google.

With so much potential money at stake, choosing Google for Apple's cloud AI work is a big deal in terms of widespread mainstream adoption of its technology in a market with billions of users. This could be a big loss for OpenAI. Still, any deal with Google or OpenAI could be a temporary solution until Apple speeds up its own LLM-based AI technology.

