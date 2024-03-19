Add text and images to a card or dialog | Google Chat | Google for developers





This page describes how to add text and images to a card or dialog message, and how to change how text and images appear in the message.

Design and preview cards using Card Builder.

Open Card Builder. Prerequisites A Google Workspace account with access to Google Chat. A published chat app. Follow this quickstart to build a chat app.Add an image

The image widget displays PNG or JPG images hosted on an HTTPS URL. The width of the displayed image occupies the entire width of the displayed card, and the height is adjusted to maintain the image's aspect ratio. Image widgets support onclick actions that occur when a user clicks an image. An example onclick action is:

Open a hyperlink with OpenLink, such as the hyperlink to Google Chat developer documentation https://developers.google.com/chat. Perform actions that perform custom functions, such as calling APIs.

Image widgets have the following limitations:

Only PNG and JPG images are supported. Host URL must be HTTPS. To ensure card performance, the maximum recommended image size is 2MB.

Below is a card consisting of an image widget. Displays an image of the Google Chat developer documentation landing page. When a user clicks the image, the Google Chat developer documentation opens in a new tab.

Add an image component

Image widgets are images with limited styles. The imageCompent widget allows you to apply cropStyle and borderStyle to images.

The following example shows two images in a grid, with one image cropped.

Crop the image

You can adjust the shape of the image by applying CropStyle. There are several shapes that can be applied to images.

Apply a square crop using SQUARE. Use CIRCLE to apply a circular crop. Use RECTANGLE_CUSTOM to apply a rectangular crop with a custom aspect ratio. For example, you can use RECTANGLE_4_3 to apply a rectangular crop with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

The following example shows five images in a grid with a different CropStyle applied to each image.

add icon

Icon widgets represent either built-in or custom icons. You can use icons in card messages and dialogs in the following ways:

Displays a standalone icon. Displays an icon in front of related text as part of a DecoratedText widget. Displays the icon as an interactive button as part of the ButtonList widget.

Below is a card consisting of an Icon component with an embedded icon.

The following table shows the built-in icons you can use for card messages.

FLIGHT AIRPLANE BOOKMARK BOOKMARK DIRECTION_BUS BUS DIRECTION_CAR CAR SCHEDULE CLOCK CONFIRMATION NUMBER CONFIRMATION_NUMBER_ICON SUBJECT DESCRIPTION ATTACHMENT AMOUNT DOLLAR EMAIL EMAIL EVENT_SEAT EVENT_SEAT FLIGHT_LAND FLIGHT_ARRIVAL FLIGHT_TAKING FLIGHT_DEPARTURE HOTEL GRADE HOTEL_ROOM_TYPE insert_invitation INVITE location_on MAP_PIN CARD MEMBERSHIP MEM BERSHIP people MULTIPLE _PEOPLE People PERSON local_phone PHONE Restaurant RESTAURANT_ICON shopping_cart SHOPPING_CART Grade STAR Store STORE local_play TICKET train TRAIN Video camera VIDEO_CAMERA play_circle_filled VIDEO_PLAY Add a paragraph of formatted text

The TextParagraph widget displays paragraphs of text using optional HTML formatting. When setting the text content for these widgets, simply include the corresponding HTML tags. For more information about supported HTML tags, see Format Card Text.

For example, you can use the following formatting for paragraph text:

Display bold, underlined, or italic text in HTML , ,

tag. Linking to a website using HTML hyperlink. Add colors in HTML font tag .

Each TextParagraph widget is rendered as a new paragraph and can be thought of as similar to HTML.

Tag.

Below is a card consisting of two TextParagraph widgets used to display two paragraphs with simple HTML formatting.

Display text with decorative elements

The DecoratedText widget displays text with optional layout and functionality. for example:

Display an icon before the text with startIcon. Use topLabel to display the title before the text. Add a clickable button with button or a switchable toggle with switchControl.

Use the DecoratedText widget when you need to display information in an easy-to-use and interactive way. This widget is ideal for use cases such as contact cards, order status updates, and work ticket notifications.

The DecoratedText widget supports simple text HTML formatting. When setting the text content for these widgets, simply include the corresponding HTML tags. For more information about supported HTML tags, see Format Card Text.

Below is a card consisting of DecoratedText widgets used to display contact details such as email address, online status, phone number, and website.

troubleshooting

If the Google Chat app or card returns an error, you'll see a “Something went wrong” message in the chat interface. or “Unable to process your request.” In some cases, a chat app or card may produce unexpected results even though the chat UI does not display an error message. For example, a card's message may not be displayed.

You might not see an error message in the chat UI, but if your chat app's error logging is turned on, descriptive error messages and log data are available to help you fix the error. To view, debug, and fix errors, see Troubleshoot and fix Google Chat errors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://developers.google.com/workspace/chat/add-text-image-card-dialog The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos