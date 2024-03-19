How heart rate tracking can help you sleep better





To get a good night's sleep, it's not just the time from when your head hits the pillow until you wake up that is important. Dr. Conor Heneghan, a senior researcher on Google's consumer health research team, says people generally can't accurately judge how much sleep they actually got or whether it was quality sleep. That's where wearables like Fitbit come in handy.

Devices with heart rate sensors, like the Charge 6 and Pixel Watch 2, can track your heart rate while you sleep and record it in the Fitbit app to help you learn more about your habits. Heart rate is key to many other helpful insights and tools available within the Fitbit app, including Sleep Insights, Sleep Stages, Sleep Score, Daily Readiness and Sleep Profiles, which are part of your Fitbit Premium subscription. It is also an input value. . This data helps you understand not only how long you sleep, but also the quality of your sleep. And if you find that your sleep hygiene could use some help, there are a few habits you can change to improve your sleep quality, like watching your stress levels, cutting back on alcohol intake, and cutting back on late-night exercise. Yes, Dr. Heneghan says. .

Looking for a way to deal with sleepless nights and sluggish mornings? Here are three reasons to start tracking your heart rate while you sleep.

1. You'll know if you're getting enough deep sleep.

During sleep, your body goes through several sleep stages through nighttime light, deep rapid eye movements (REM), and how long you stay in each stage can affect the quality of your sleep. To feel refreshed in the morning, Dr. Heneghan says you should get about 15 to 20 percent of your night's sleep in deep sleep. When you wake up in the morning, use the sleep stages tool in the Fitbit app to see how much time you spent in each stage of sleep the night before.

2. You can see how well your overall sleep quality has improved.

A decrease in heart rate during different parts of your night's sleep may indicate whether your sleep is restorative. This is deep enough to allow the body and brain to work on the important work of muscle repair, tissue growth, and many other important processes that support brain function and overall health. means to sleep.

According to Dr. Heneghan, your sleep heart rate should be lower than your resting heart rate when you're awake to allow for restorative rest. To get a baseline resting heart rate, try measuring his heart rate with his Fitbit when he first wakes up before getting out of bed. Then compare that to your sleep heart rate data. During deep sleep, your heart rate is lower and less variable. On the other hand, if your heart rate is higher than normal while you sleep, or if you notice fluctuations or spikes in your heart rate, it may mean that you are having trouble sleeping at night and that your sleep is less restorative as a result. he says. If you have a Fitbit Premium subscription, you can also check your recovery score in the Fitbit app to see how restful your sleep is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/fitbit/heart-rate-tracking-sleep-benefits-fitbit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos