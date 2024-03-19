Google parent Alphabet rises after reports of talks with Apple over Gemini AI license





Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL) soared following reports that the company and Apple (AAPL) are in talks to include Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) product in future iPhone operating systems. Shares soared more than 7% in early trading Monday.

Licensing negotiations between the tech giants are ongoing, with Apple having similar discussions with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Bloomberg reported.

Apple CEO Tim Cook previously told investors that the company is working on AI projects. Apple has reportedly made an acquisition recently to further advance in his AI field.

According to Bloomberg, Apple's next operating system, iOS 18, which could be released later this year, will include features powered by Apple-developed AI. However, larger AI tasks, such as generating long text or images, could potentially be licensed from another company.

Reports surfaced last summer that Apple was working on its own AI project, codenamed Ajax, which includes the creation of its own Large-Scale Language Model (LLM), an AI technology that powers chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini. .

Apple and Google already have an agreement that makes Google the default search engine on Apple devices, which has drawn criticism from antitrust regulators in the past.

While discussions are ongoing, Bloomberg reported that Apple may not announce potential AI partners until the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

Wedbush analysts said the development could be a “huge win for Google” and give Apple “the foundation and technology blueprint to double down on its AI capabilities.”

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment. As of 9:45 a.m. ET Monday, Alphabet stock was up 7.3% at $151.15 and Apple stock was up 2.7% at $177.23.

