Combating technology fragmentation – Opinion

In recent years, it has become common for technological innovation to be influenced by geopolitical factors, and technological development is trending toward deglobalization and fragmentation. On the other hand, some countries are focusing on restructuring their national security strategies, viewing technology as a fundamental core competency for maintaining national security, and seeking greater localization and autonomy in innovation and application. I place great importance on it. On the other hand, some countries continue technological blockade, isolation, and decoupling, creating economic blocs with technological barriers, while excluding global cooperation and establishing monopolies in some emerging technology fields. trying to gain an advantage.

This has led to systematic differentiation and fragmentation in some areas, and competition over governance standards and rules has further fragmented the global technology governance system.

Trends in geopolitical developments are contrary to the natural laws of scientific and technological progress, artificially raising barriers and thresholds for technological progress, and casting a shadow of great uncertainty on the prospects for global technological development and governance. I am. Maximizing global cooperation and sharing, optimizing the allocation of research and development resources around the world, and deepening cooperation in science and technology are essential requirements for global technological progress.

At the same time, the explosive development of technology and the rapid flow of talent and resources around the world are making it difficult for any single country or region to maintain absolute dominance in all high-tech fields. Global technological progress requires communication, exchange, and complementary strengths on a global scale.

However, as tensions in the technological field increase between countries, especially between major technological powers, “risk aversion” policies guided by geopolitical thinking are leading to the fragmentation and isolation of the world's science and technology system, and the risk of a decline in science and technology. It will also lead to increased progress. The cost of scientific and technological innovation. On the other hand, the development of different technological systems in major countries will inevitably have a long-term impact on future technology research and development, production, application, and standard setting. Against the backdrop of a serious “digital divide” that still exists worldwide, artificially created inconsistent standards and compatibility will inevitably affect the co-supervision and governance of global technology development. It will increase the difficulties of international cooperation in dealing with high-cost global problems such as climate change. Change and cybersecurity impede cooperative resolution of global crises and also negatively impact sustainable growth around the world.

First, in response to the trend of geopolitical development in global scientific and technological progress, each country abandons the opposing view of the global technological system and emphasizes the common risks faced by all humanity. Japan should actively participate in and promote the globalization of technology and expand its openness. Up.

Human society is grappling with common challenges such as climate change, the digital divide, and poverty, and it is essential that all countries work together to solve these global problems through technological means. As a beneficiary and contributor of technological globalization, China strives to share its technological innovation achievements and knowledge experiences around the world. China adheres to an opening-up strategy characterized by mutually beneficial and win-win results. China will continue to strengthen high-level opening-up efforts, expand institutional opening-up, promote international scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation with more open thinking and measures, and promote China's economic growth and technological progress by creating innovation. strengthen inclusivity. Create an internationally competitive environment and cooperate with other countries to create an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for the development of science and technology.

Second, in the face of technological geopolitical developments, there is a need to reform and innovate the content, instruments, and theories of national security. Pursuing supply chain security does not mean pursuing complete self-sufficiency. The pursuit of scientific and technological independence and the protection of national security will improve the domestic innovation ecosystem, optimize the structure, transform the management model of technological innovation, encourage scientific research institutions to reform the model, and encourage originality. The focus should be on achieving meaningful and leading results. Enabling the next generation of scientific and technological innovation and creating unique advantages at key links in the global value chain.

Finally, it is essential to accurately analyze each country's “risk avoidance” and “autonomy” policies and strive to reach agreements with more countries on respecting market laws, maintaining fair competition, and promoting scientific and technological cooperation. It is. Influenced by uncertain and destabilizing factors such as the turbulent international political situation, frequent regional conflicts, instability in global energy supplies, and economic slowdown, the international community generally wants to avoid risks. It is normal to reduce the risk of economic dependence by diversifying supply chains. However, the nature of America's risk aversion policy goes far beyond the scope of normal competition between nations. It maintains its own monopoly position in technology, fragments the world's technological system, and advocates protectionism that is inconsistent with the interests of other countries, especially those in the Global South.

Therefore, China should deeply understand the different risk perceptions and demands of different countries, especially those in the “risk aversion” circle, adopt targeted response strategies, and actively seek targeted cooperation. There is a need to strengthen existing cooperation bases in trade, investment and personnel exchanges. , infrastructure development, etc. We will actively expand our circle of friends.

Cai Cuihong is a professor at the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. Zhang Ruoyang is a doctoral student at the School of International Relations and Public Relations, Fudan University. The authors contributed this article to China Watch, a think tank supported by China Daily.

