GKE and NVIDIA NeMo framework for training generative AI models





background

Since generative AI gained traction in the AI ​​space, organizations ranging from startups to large enterprises have leveraged the power of generative AI as an integral part of their applications, solutions, and platforms. The real potential of generative AI lies in creating new content based on learning from existing content, but it is important that the content created has some specificity to a particular area or domain. It is becoming.

This blog post explains how generative AI models can be adapted to your use case by demonstrating how to train models on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) using NVIDIA Accelerated Computing and the NVIDIA NeMo framework. Indicates whether

Build a generative AI model

High-quality data (datasets) serve as the foundational element in building generative AI models. Data in various formats such as text, code, and images are processed, enriched, and analyzed to minimize direct impact on model output. Based on the modality of the model, this data is fed into the model architecture to enable the model training process. This could be text in a Transformer or an image in a GAN (Generative Adversarial Network).

During the training process, the model adjusts its internal parameters so that its output matches the patterns and structure of the data. As the model learns, its performance is monitored by observing the loss decrease on the training set and the predictions improve on the test set. The model is considered converged when the performance no longer improves. Further improvements may then be made, such as reinforcement learning with human feedback (RLHF). You can tune additional hyperparameters such as learning rate and batch size to improve the learning rate of your model. By leveraging a framework that provides the necessary structure and tools, you can speed up the process of building and customizing models and simplify deployment.

NVIDIA NeMo

NVIDIA NeMo is an open source, end-to-end platform purpose-built for developing custom, enterprise-grade generative AI models. NeMo leverages NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology to automate distributed data processing, train custom models at scale, and ultimately deploy and serve them using Google Cloud's infrastructure. Facilitate a complete workflow. NeMo is also available for enterprise-grade deployments using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software available on Google Cloud Marketplace.

The NeMo framework takes an approach to building AI models using a modular design, encouraging data scientists, ML engineers, and developers to mix and match the following core components:

Data curation: Extract, deduplicate, and filter information from datasets to produce high-quality training data. Distributed training: Get highly parallel processing of your training models by using NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) to distribute your workload across tens of thousands of compute nodes. Model customization: Adapt some basic features. , P-tuning, SFT (Supervised Fine-Tuning), RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback), and other techniques to pre-train models for specific domains Introduction: With seamless integration with NVIDIA Triton Inference Server , resulting in high accuracy, low latency, and high throughput. The NeMo framework provides guardrails to meet safety and security requirements.

This enables organizations to accelerate innovation, optimize operational efficiency, and establish easy access to software frameworks to begin their generative AI journey.

If you are interested in deploying NeMo on HPC systems that may include schedulers such as the Slurm workload manager, we recommend using the ML solutions available through the Cloud HPC Toolkit.

Training at scale with GKE

Building and customizing models requires large-scale computing, quick access to memory and storage, and fast networking. Additionally, there are multiple demands across the infrastructure, ranging from scaling large models, efficient utilization of resources, agility for faster iterations, fault tolerance, and orchestration of distributed workloads.

GKE allows customers to have a more consistent and robust development process by using one platform for all their workloads. His GKE as the underlying platform offers unparalleled scalability and compatibility with a diverse set of hardware accelerators, including NVIDIA GPUs, enabling the best accelerator orchestration to significantly improve performance. , reduce costs.

