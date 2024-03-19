Electric planes, urban cooling and mental health technology: Innovations that raise the bar | City of Sydney





Grab a chair at one of 10 local bars and pubs and enjoy 20 inspiring talks about the latest advances in sustainability, technology and social change.

The City of Sydney and the University of Sydney are collaborating for an evening of insight and innovation, hosting the latest edition of Raising the Bar Evening Talks on Tuesday 9 April.

“Raising the Bar is a fantastic event that brings together eminent academics, industry pioneers, academics and influential thinkers to provide inspiration and information through a range of free talks,” said Sydney Mayor Clover Moore AO. Ta.

Check out some of the talks from our diverse lineup of speakers.

Learn about how climate change is impacting your region.Credit: Getty Images

Emma Bacon, executive director and founder of Sweltering Cities, asks how communities can combat extreme heatwaves to build more livable, equitable and sustainable cities. Learn about how climate change is impacting the region and innovative approaches to creating a cooler Sydney. Book your ticket.Fortress Sydney, Chippendale 6pm

Hear how we can all contribute to the health of our oceans at Raising the Bar.Credit: Getty Images

Ocean Youth Ambassador and Advisor Emily Rowland inspires action for ocean conservation by sharing local impactful stories and highlighting the role of community engagement. Hear how individuals can contribute to the health and vitality of our oceans. She books the ticket. Hermann's Bar, Camperdown, 8 p.m.

Electric flight could revolutionize air travel with zero emissions. Image: Getty Images.

Siobhan Lyndon and Andrew Moore discuss advances in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and their potential to revolutionize air travel with zero emissions. A deep dive into the future of sustainable aviation and its role in mitigating climate change. Book your ticket. Wayward Brewing Co, Camperdown, 8 p.m.

Wearable technology can support mental health. Image: Getty Images.

Cameron Higgins, neuroscientist and founder of Resonit, talks about how wearable neurotechnology can help people recover from depression by developing healthy cognitive habits. Hear about the latest science behind brain networks and mental health. Book your ticket.The Barry, Chippendale 6pm

Local governments have the unique power to create more sustainable forms of food production, reduce food insecurity and address unhealthy diets and nutritional deficiencies.Image: Getty Images

Law lecturer Dr Belinda Reeve reveals some of the innovative ways local authorities are tackling food insecurity despite lacking legal powers. You'll be surprised to learn the many ways local governments are contributing to a healthier, more sustainable food system for everyone. She books the ticket.Clare Barr, Chippendale 6pm

Although e-cigarettes are billed as a smoking cessation aid for adults, they are actively marketed to young people.Image: Getty Images

Associate Professor Becky Freeman is a world authority on how the tobacco and e-cigarette industry circumvents advertising bans and sells products to young people. Learn how what was considered an emerging problem just a few years ago has accelerated into a health emergency. Book your ticket.The Barry, Chippendale 8pm

Greenfluence co-founder Vis Vythilingam takes you into the world of sustainable investing and explores how companies can create long-term value by investing in people and the planet. Discover the trends shaping the future of responsible capital and hear how individual actions influence organizational action towards a sustainable future. Book your ticket.Brix Distillers, Surry Hills 6pm

Usman Iftikhar, co-founder and CEO of Catalysr, explores the concept of climate change and the untapped potential of immigrants and refugees in shaping sustainable economies. Discover how entrepreneurship acts as a powerful tool for social and economic integration. Book your ticket. Soul Trap, Surry Hills 6:00 PM

Pete Field, co-founder and CEO of Affectable Labs, explores the frontiers of personalized healthcare and asks whether health data can be transformed into actionable insights for better well-being. Learn about technology aimed at programming our bodies for health and longevity. Book your ticket.The Abercrombie, Chippendale 8pm

Afonso Farmo, co-founder and co-CEO of NetNada, unravels the complexities of sustainable business practices and carbon measurement. Learn how technology can help organizations navigate the evolving landscape of corporate sustainability. Book your ticket.Private Kitchen, Chippendale 8 p.m.

From dark matter to the intricacies of sleep science to the positive impact of dogs on public transportation, there's something for everyone. Find events that take you to the next level and book your tickets.

View event details and book tickets.

