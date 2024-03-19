Google and Apple are working on a deal to bring Gemini to iDevices The Register





Apple is reportedly working on a deal with Google to bring Chocolate Factory's Gemini AI to iDevices, suggesting its own efforts to develop suitable generative AI models have stalled. .

Bloomberg's Mark Garman reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of private discussions between Cupertino and Mountain View, that terms have not yet been finalized and implementation details have not been disclosed.

Neither Apple nor Google responded to questions for this article.

What a potential AI partnership means for the future of Apple's own AI efforts is unclear at this stage, but it doesn't look very good.

In August, it was revealed that Apple was investing billions of dollars in developing its own generative AI. Apple has even reportedly been developing its own ChatGPT-like LLM framework called “Ajax,” and recent reports suggest that Apple is developing a LLM framework that runs on the iPhone rather than from the cloud. It has been pointed out that they are working on AI.

Given this latest development with Google, it seems like Apple's on-device AI efforts and LLM development aren't far enough along, but Garman said an anonymous source confirmed that. The report said Apple's own generative AI “remains inferior” to the products of Bard's successor Gemini and other of his AI developers.

I also wonder if Gemini can run on Apple hardware. As we reported earlier this month, Nano, the smallest AI in the Gemini series designed to run on mobile devices, can't run on the standard Google Pixel 8 smartphone, but it can run on the Pixel 8 Pro.

Both Pixel 8 devices use the same Google Tensor G3 processor, but the key difference between the two is the amount of RAM. The standard Pixel 8 only has 8GB, while the Pro has 12GB.

The iPhone 15 series, on the other hand, has even less RAM, with the base model only having 6GB and the Pro only having 8GB, the same as the base model Pixel 8, which does not support Gemini Nano. The memory capacity of this year's expected iPhone 16 is unknown, but there are rumors that both the Pro and Standard versions will have the same 8GB.

The deal could also be complicated by whether another high-profile partnership between Apple and Google will draw regulatory backlash. Documents from a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust case targeting Google were made public last year, revealing that Google pays Apple at least $18 billion a year to maintain its position as the default search engine on iDevices. has become clear.

Google and Apple's search deal could be in jeopardy if Google can't convince the Justice Department that it's not an online search monopoly, and another bid to expand its use of data-gathering software could be in jeopardy if Apple If Google agrees to the deal, it may not go well with the authorities. transaction.

