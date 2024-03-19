Elon Musk says Google “blocks Democratic aid thousands of times each election season”





Elon Musk, the owner of Billionaire “They are also blocking support for the Democratic Party.”

As the Post reported, a right-wing watchdog called the Media Research Center (MRC) released an analysis detailing 41 allegations of election interference at the online search giant since 2008.

Musk tweeted a screenshot of the article, claiming it underestimated the scale of the problem.

Google intervenes to help Democrats thousands of times each election season. Musk wrote about his X. This is to be expected when you have a censorship (aka Trust & Safety) team. [sic] Far left political views.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk's tweet.

Elon Musk tweeted about the Post article.

Critics recently accused Google of injecting political bias into its Gemini AI chatbot after it began generating “diverse” images that were ahistorical and factually inaccurate. ing. The scrutiny accelerated after a tweet from Gemini's product leader endorsing far-left views went viral on X.

In its report, the MRC accused Google of using its power to help the most liberal candidates win elections and subjecting opponents to censorship.

The watchdog group cited a 2008 incident in which Google allegedly helped then-Sen. Barack Obamas (Democrat, Illinois) is competing against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The MRC claimed that Google targeted support for Hillary Clinton for censorship purposes, including by suspending the accounts of writers who wrote blogs critical of Obama during the presidential primary.

Elon Musk accused Google of political bias and censorship.Getty Images

During the 2012 election, watchdog groups said Google once again favored Obama over Republican candidate Mitt Romney. The company reportedly refused to fix a Google bombing incident that targeted Republican primary candidate Rick Santorum.

The MRC also pointed to data from Dr. Robert Epstein, who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee that biased search results generated by Google's search algorithms shifted at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Epstein's research has been widely debunked, according to people close to the company.

The media watchdog's report cites several other examples of alleged interference and bias. These include an alleged 2020 targeting of former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard's presidential campaign, as well as allegations by media watchdogs of suppressing critical news sources in the media. [Joe] Biden.

Google pushed back on MRC's report.

Google denies wrongdoing. IB Photo – Stock.adobe.com

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that there's nothing new here, just a recycled list of baseless and inaccurate complaints that have been debunked by third parties and many have failed in court. .

Left-wing politicians have a long history of making similar claims, the company representative added. We have a clear business incentive to keep everyone using our products, so we don't want our products to be biased or inaccurate, and we have safeguards in place to ensure this. We are teaching.

A Google spokesperson said many conservatives have been particularly successful in using the company's platform to spread their message to a wide audience.

