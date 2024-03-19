Google, Meta and others face tough questions in Australia over threat from cyber extremists





SYDNEY — Australia's online safety regulator has issued a warning to social media giants, asking them to explain what they are doing to protect people from violent extremists and terrorists.

The country's eSafety regulator on Tuesday asked Google, Meta, X, WhatsApp, Telegram and Reddit to report on the steps they are taking to protect Australian platform users from extremist content online. announced that it had issued a legal notice.

Access to violent and extremist content on social media was linked to the perpetrators of the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings that killed 51 people and the 2022 killings of 10 Black Americans in Buffalo, New York. It is believed to be a factor in the radicalization of gunmen. Both gunmen also livestreamed some of the attacks online.

Australian eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman-Grant says the risk of terrorism and online radicalization remains high both within Australia and internationally.

The technology companies that provide these services have a responsibility to ensure that these features and their services are not misused to cause such harm, so they do not know what they are doing or what they are doing. Inman says the company sends out these notifications to check internally to make sure they're not. Grant said in a written statement.

We remain concerned about how extremists are weaponizing technologies such as live streaming, algorithms, recommender systems, and other features to promote or share this highly harmful content. .

The commission said it issued the notice under transparency powers granted under Australia's Online Safety Act, and the six companies answered a series of detailed questions about how they were tackling the issue. It is said that this is required.

It is no coincidence that we chose these companies to send notifications because there is evidence that their services are being misused by terrorists and violent extremists. We want to know why and what they are doing to address this issue, Inman-Grant said.

And unfortunately, none of these companies have chosen to provide this information through the existing voluntary framework developed in conjunction with industry provided by the OECD. ”

Businesses have 49 days to respond and face fines of about AU$780,000 (about $510,000) for each day they fail to respond.

According to a recent OECD report, Telegram is the top mainstream platform when it comes to the prevalence of terrorist and violent extremist content, followed by Google's YouTube in second place and X (formerly known as Twitter) in third place. It becomes. Mehta-owned Facebook and Instagram round out the top five.

WhatsApp was ranked No. 8, but a 2022 New York State Attorney General's report found that it played a role in radicalization to violent white supremacist extremism in the Buffalo supermarket shooting manifesto. It has been confirmed that Reddit is cited as a platform that has been used.

The e-Safety Commission will also question Telegram and Reddit about the steps they take to detect and remove child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The commission said it would release further information on its findings later this year.

