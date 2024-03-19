We are now recruiting contributors for Google Summer of Code 2024.





We're excited to announce that the Google Summer of Code (GSoC) 2024 contributor application is now live. If you are a student over the age of 18 or are new to open source software development, we encourage you to apply. The application period starts on March 18th at 18:00 UTC and ends on April 2nd at 18:00 UTC.

This year we're celebrating the 20th anniversary of Google Summer of Code. During GSoC, contributors spend over 12 weeks writing code and learning about open source software development under the guidance of experienced mentors.

Since 2005, GSoC has welcomed thousands of new developers to the open source community every year. The GSoC program has attracted over 20,000 contributors from 116 countries and 19,000 leaders from over 850 open source organizations.

This year, we've added more projects than ever that focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and security. Please note the following before applying:

Consider three project sizes (approximately 90 hours, approximately 175 hours, and approximately 350 hours) and choose which time is best for you. Contributors can submit up to three project proposals (to different organizations or multiple proposals to the same organization).

Now that the GSoC Contributor application is live, check out these helpful tips to guide your application.

Read program rules, FAQs, contributor guide, application advice, and join our Discord chat channel to connect with the community. See the list of 195 mentoring organizations and use filters to sort by interest, including programming languages ​​(Python, Rust, etc.) and categories (data, development tools, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and cloud, security, etc.) Masu. Narrow your list to 2-4 organizations and review their list of ideas. Please contact the organization immediately using the contact methods listed on the GSoC site. Engaging with the organization early and often and good communication is key. If you wish to participate in the program, you must discuss your proposal with the organization before the application period ends. Watch our GSoC Introductory videos, GSoC Org Highlight videos, and community talk series to get inspired by the projects our contributors have worked on in the past.

Interested contributors can register and submit project proposals on the GSoC site from now until Tuesday, April 2nd at 18:00 UTC.

We wish all applicants good luck.

By Stephanie Taylor, Program Manager and Lucila Ortiz, Associate Program Manager, Google Open Source Program Office

