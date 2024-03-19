Samsung Electronics reigns as the global TV market leader for 18 consecutive years – Samsung Newsroom India





Samsung Electronics has once again proven its dominance in the global television market, remaining at the forefront of the industry for an unprecedented 18 consecutive years.

Market research firm Omdia reported that Samsung achieved a 30.1% share of the global TV market in 2023, strengthening its position as the industry leader since 2006. This success is primarily due to the company's strategic focus on the premium and large-screen TV categories. His cutting edge QLED and OLED models.

Since its launch in 2017, Samsung's QLED TV lineup, including the latest Neo QLED models, has sold more than 40 million units. In 2023 alone, the QLED lineup achieved sales of 8.31 million units.

Samsung has demonstrated significant leadership in premium TVs, especially those larger than 75 inches and priced above $2,500. The company has an impressive 60.5% market share in TV sales over $2,500, and continues to lead the market with 33.9% sales share in TVs over 75 inches. In addition, sales of 98-inch models are strong, and TVs of 90 inches or larger maintain their lead with a 30.4% share.

Building on its success in the ultra-large and high-end TV markets, Samsung has also made great strides in the OLED space. The company's OLED TV lineup recorded sales of 1.01 million units in 2023, capturing a market share of 22.7%. Samsung's market share in the OLED field is expected to rise sharply in 2024 as the OLED lineup expands in 2024.

We are proud to have been recognized as the market leader in the global television sector for 18 consecutive years, and this is a testament to the enduring trust and loyalty our customers place in Samsung. said SW Yong, president and head of visual display business. We are deeply committed to the advancement of the industry, going beyond outstanding image quality to provide a more meaningful and valuable experience.

At CES 2024, Samsung Electronics announced the breakthrough NQ8 AI Gen3 processor, ushering in the era of AI screens. Cutting-edge chipsets and feature advancements will redefine the smart TV space by integrating advanced AI powered by Tizen OS, establishing AI screens as the centerpiece of smart home innovation.

2024 is shaping up to be another significant year of innovation for Samsung. With advancements in processors and cutting-edge AI capabilities, Samsung is poised to further transform home entertainment and set new benchmarks in the television industry.

