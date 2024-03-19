How to turn it on





Apple's iPhone Stolen Device Protection feature adds a layer of security in the latest iPhone update, but you must turn it on.

One of the key features of Stolen Device Protection is that it tracks “familiar locations” such as a user's home or work and provides a way to jump if someone tries to do certain things with the device. The idea is to add an additional biometric security hoop. far from those places.

The latest update, iOS 17.4, released on Tuesday, lets you add a security hoop everywhere, even if you're sitting at home.

Apple introduced stolen device protection in January after anecdotal evidence showed a spike in cell phone theft. Stories of cell phone thefts have surfaced in Reddit groups and news articles from Los Angeles to London, with police saying pickpocketing, “table surfing” and moped snatching are common methods. .

The Wall Street Journal reported last year how criminals were seen stealing people's cell phones and then using their passcodes to access their personal information.

First, download and update your iPhone or iPad with the latest iOS updates. Then go to Settings, scroll down to “Face ID & Passcode” or “Touch ID & Passcode” and enter your passcode. Scroll down and you'll see “Stolen Device Protection.”

Depending on your iPhone model, you may need to tap or toggle to turn it on or off. First, make sure your Apple ID account has two-factor authentication and Find My Device enabled. It will not be displayed if it is not enabled.

How to enable iPhone stolen device protection everywhere

If you want the additional layer of security to always be enabled, you must take one additional step.

Screenshot of new iPhone stolen device protection options

When you open Stolen Device Protection and turn it on, you'll see two options to choose from when requesting a security delay. “Away from familiar places” or “Always.” Select Always to add it everywhere.

When stolen device protection is enabled, some features and actions require additional security requirements when your iPhone is away from familiar locations, such as your home or work.

It also reduces the importance of passcodes, which thieves can steal by peering over someone's shoulder or using threats to coerce a victim into handing over a passcode, and removes the importance of “biometrics,” such as facial or fingerprint authentication, which are much harder to replicate. ” function takes priority.

Suppose a bar thief snatches your iPhone and tries to sell it, erasing its contents and settings. If stolen device protection is turned on, the phone will require his Face ID or Touch ID scan to confirm that the person is the rightful owner. This new feature does not support the use of passcodes or other backup methods.

Other actions that trigger this feature when you're not in a familiar place include using a password saved in your keychain or a payment method saved in Safari, turning off Lost Mode, applying for a new Apple Card, or using your iPhone. This includes setting up any new devices you use.

There's also a second layer designed to slow down thieves trying to access critical security settings. For example, if someone tries to sign out of their Apple ID account, change their passcode, or reset their phone in an unknown location, authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID, wait an hour, and then You need to authenticate for 2 seconds. Facial or fingerprint scan.

Changing your Apple ID password, updating your Apple ID security settings, adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID, and turning off Find My Device or Stolen Device Protection also triggers this feature.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

