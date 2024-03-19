Google's surprising new update brings unique iPhone features to Android phones





Android and iPhone users may be jealously protective of their cell phone platform of choice, but secretly, both camps believe that other phones have features that their phones don't have. I know. Google now appears to be addressing one issue that has made it underperform by improving Google Wallet to help the iPhone do better things like digital tickets and boarding passes.

Google Wallet is starting to look more like Apple Wallet.

David Phelan

Apple Wallet and its Android smartphone counterpart, Google Wallet, are both suitable for storing digital versions of your credit and debit cards. But the iPhone version has always been powerful when it comes to passes, and it's no coincidence that it was originally called Passbook.

Because this is a long-term thing, apps for airlines, theaters, concert halls, etc. regularly include buttons designed to add to your wallet that are easy to find.

It looks like the passes that easily slide into your iPhone's Wallet app could be pulled into Google Wallet just as smoothly. Android writer Mishaal Rahman posted on X that you can now import files in the .pkpass format used by Apple into Google Wallet.

And while 9to5Google has followed up with confirming that other users can do the same, it doesn't appear to have rolled out to everyone yet.

If this becomes more widespread, it will be much more convenient. Websites and apps that have buttons that prompt users to click to add passes to Apple Wallet often don't include an equivalent feature to download to Google Wallet.

As one Reddit user said, for several years Google didn't have its own digital ticket system, so now you can download movie and train tickets in Google Wallet format, whereas previously Apple pkpass was the only option was. format. Also, since the Apple Digital Ticket format has been around for quite some time, there are still some places that only offer this format.

Google offers similar compatibility, so Android users should be able to click the same Apple Wallet link to add the pass to their Android smartphone.

There have been third-party apps that could have the same effect, but an official way to do it using Google would be welcome.

What's not yet clear is whether Google will have the same versatility as Apple, such as the ability to update your boarding pass if you change seats on a plane.

