Lean Cuisine lights up the freezer aisle with Regina Hall in its first campaign in four years

Lean Cuisine has launched its first advertising campaign in four years, aiming to eliminate the better-for-you options cluttering freezer aisles. Marketing Dive shares exclusively.

'You Have Good Taste' focuses on positivity, positioning the Nestlé-owned brand as a voice of encouragement in a category known for guilt-inducing messages. This motivational angle is illustrated in a new ad in which multi-hyphenated Regina Hall praises consumers for choosing lower-fat dishes when grocery shopping.

Lean Cuisine is working with agency VML New York on the campaign, which will begin rolling out on TV, digital and social starting this month. Marketers aim to connect with a wide range of consumers, including Gen Z.

Lean Cuisine is emerging from its slow season with a campaign that emphasizes humor and motivation, and offers encouragement no matter the consumer's choices. The goal is to further differentiate the more than 40-year-old brand from health-conscious competitors in the freezer aisle and avoid a critical tone.

“You Have Good Taste'' indicates that the Nestlé brand's marketing investment has increased significantly compared to recent years, but did not provide specific numbers. Lean Cuisine, which typically markets to women, said she is exploring several media channels to spread her message and trying to connect with demographics like Gen Z.

Marketers are joining other traditional packaged food brands in revamping their messaging strategies to better appeal to younger consumers whose purchasing power is maturing. Gen Z also has a reputation for being more open about discussing mental health and self-image issues.

In the new Lean Cuisine ad, a shopper picks up a Lean Cuisine in-store and is surprised when the freezer starts talking to him in Regina Hall's voice. Actors act as hype women, praising their good taste and concluding with the message, “Flavorful and not rich in calories.” Hall was chosen to be her publicist for her famous roles in film and television, as well as her sense of humor and support for body positivity.

“Eating right can be difficult and losing weight can be challenging, but this campaign reframes that mindset,” Rosie Barderes, chief creative officer at agency partner VML New York, said in a statement. Stated. She said: “Lean Cuisine is an unabashedly positive voice. [Regina’s]And we hope consumers remember her words when they walk through the freezer aisle seeking lean cooking. ”

This light-hearted approach marks a change in tone from past lean cooking marketing. The #WeighThis campaign of the mid-2010s used emotional storytelling as brands ditched phrases like “diet” in favor of a more general “health” positioning. In one tear-jerking video, a group of women approach a scale and are asked if they would like to be weighed. Sentimental piano music begins, jumping through scales and instead describing personal accomplishments and treasured items, conveying that their weight does not define you.

In September, Nestlé announced plans to start selling more nutritious products and change some of the marketing strategies behind its products in this area. The company previously estimated that about 37% of its net sales came from health-oriented products, accounting for pet care products and specialty nutritional products.

This story originally appeared on Marketing Dive. For daily news and insights, subscribe to our free daily Marketing Dive newsletter.

