Google Play Books finally releases redesigned materials





Google is finally rolling out Material You, a simple redesign of Play Books for Android. This follows a new icon introduced last year, with few updates to the app.

Version 3/18: This update is widely rolling out through the Play Store almost a month later. Same version as before, but with a small dark theme bug in the tabs at the top of the library.

Original 2/20: The app received an interactive Materials widget in 2022, but the rest of Play Books remained in the Google Materials theme.

old and new

The redesigned materials start with a pill-shaped search bar, but the account menu was updated a long time ago. Then there's the tall Material You bottom with pill-shaped tab indicators. The height matches Google Home, Photos, and even Tasks, but not anything else (Play Store or Gmail). Google also updated the navigation rails on Android tablets and foldable devices, which were added last year, to the Material 3 style.

[ライブラリ]In the tab, you'll notice that the carousel changes from a pill to a rounded rectangle, while the various standalone buttons within the app change in the opposite direction. There is a dark theme mismatch in the background of “Your Books/Bookshelf/Series/Upcoming tab”.

The Wishlist and Shop tabs have been modernized as well, but there are no changes to browsing views or settings.

Play Books just uses the default blue accents without any dynamic colors, even though the account menu is properly themed.

Google Play Books version 2024.2.9.0 is currently live via the Play Store.

Redesigns of active Google apps for consumers, including Authenticator, Classroom, and Play Games, are still pending.

Google Search, on the other hand, has its own design language and even abandoned the bottom bar of Material 3. We don't expect any more meaningful updates to Google Fit.

