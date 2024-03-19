Google Doodle celebrates Nowruz 2024, Persian New Year





Persian New Year 2024: Google celebrates Persian New Year with Doodle.

March 19 marks the arrival of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, and Google commemorated the day with a beautiful doodle on its homepage.

Nowruz, which means “new day” in Persian, coincides with the spring equinox, when day and night are approximately equal in length. In the northern hemisphere, it marks the beginning of spring and symbolizes rebirth and renewal.

Google Doodle incorporates vibrant elements of Persian culture. Intricate floral patterns, traditional calligraphy, and iconic items such as the Haftsin table were all on display. 'Haft Singh' is a special table setting featuring seven items whose names begin with the Persian letter 'sin', each representing a key concept for the coming year.

According to Google Blog, this annual festival has been going on for over 3,000 years. The earliest origins of Nowruz date back to ancient Iran (then Persia). It was held on the vernal equinox day to commemorate the beginning of the flowering season. Over time, several countries and ethnic groups along the Silk Road began to adopt this tradition.

During Nowruz, the most important tradition is Haft Shin. The family gathers and arranges seven items, each representing rebirth and rejuvenation. These items usually include wheat for rebirth and good fortune, wheat pudding for power and strength, olives for love, berries for sunrise, vinegar for age and patience, apples for beauty, and garlic for health.

This graffiti was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

Commenting on the graffiti, Youssefi said, “In constructing this scene, I drew from my own happy childhood memories in Nowruz. It evokes feelings of joy, togetherness, and hope.'' were collected by our animal friends.” A flower-filled courtyard heralds the arrival of spring under a tree in full bloom. Even in difficult times, the spirit of Nowruz, the promise of rebirth and a “new day” on the horizon, offers a ray of hope. The festive songs played on their ancient instruments are a reminder of the resilience and enduring strength of tradition. ”

