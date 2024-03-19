



It was a display that would have surprised even Orwell. When you search for images of Nazis, his AI chatbot at Google shows almost exclusively black, artificially generated Nazis. If you search for knights, you will find Asian female knights. Find the Pope and his female Pope. He asked Google to share Houthi slogans and definitions of women, but Google's new product said it would not do so to prevent harm. As for who is more dangerous: Hitler or Elon Musk, AI chatbots are complex and require careful consideration. Ask anyone the same question about Obama and Hitler, and they'll tell you the question is inappropriate and misleading.

The world is both horrified and amused by the extreme ideological leanings of Gemini, the much-hyped new AI tool Google launched last month.

But Sean Maguire, a partner at Google Ventures, the company's investment arm from 2016 to 2019, had a different reaction.

I wasn't shocked at all, he told the Free Press. When the first Google Gemini photo showed up in my X feed, I thought, “Wow! “Let's do it again.” And of course. Because I know Google very well. The Google Geminis fiasco revealed to the world in a very visible way just how broken Google's culture is. But what happened was not a one-off event. It was a symptom of a larger cultural phenomenon that had taken over the company over the years.

Maguire is one of several former Google employees who say the Gemini debacle was linked to a company culture that prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) ideology over excellence and good business sense. told the Free Press.

These former Googlers said they were hesitant to hire white male employees. DEI should be part of everything within your company. And engineers had to enumerate the DEI impact of even the smallest software fixes. Silicon Valley giants have entered the artificial intelligence race with a head start, but all are disappointed in that they are wasting their competition by succumbing to internal activist cliques more intent on promoting social justice than creating world-class products. Agreed.

Days after the Gemini debacle, Google CEO Sundar Pichai sent a memo to staff saying the tool's response to race was unacceptable. He continued: Our mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful is a sacred one. We have always strived to provide our users with helpful, accurate, and unbiased information about our products. That's why people trust them. This must be our approach for all products, including our emerging AI products.

And earlier this month, Google co-founder Sergey Brin told a room full of entrepreneurs in Gemini San Francisco: . . That's not our intention.

But former staffers we spoke to said they know exactly how the technology became so biased.

The model is only a reflection of the people who trained it, said one former Google Brain AI researcher, speaking on condition of anonymity. It's just a series of decisions made by humans.

When asked to show images of the Pope, Nazis, knights, and America's Founding Fathers, Gemini created images depicting only people of color. (Image generated by Gemini)

Maguire, now a partner at Sequoia Capital, is the most famous former Googler we spoke to after launching Gemini. In the summer of 2016, he joined his Google investment arm, a subsidiary of Google Venturesan, to manage a multibillion-dollar fund to invest in promising startups. By that time, he had already started two successful companies from scratch, one of which he sold for over $1.5 billion. He also received the Joint Meritorious Unit Award from the Secretary of Defense for his work on technology programs supporting U.S. forces in the Afghanistan War.

He said he accepted the job at Google Ventures as an investment partner because he was offered a well-paying part-time job while completing his PhD in quantum gravity at the California Institute of Technology. Additionally, his CEO of the company promised to promote him from investment partner to general partner, the most senior position in the company, within three years.

He was excited about the role, he said in a phone interview, but was a little wary of Google's already growing reputation. By the time I joined, there was a lot of talk around Silicon Valley that Google had lost its way. It wasn't until I got there that I realized what it was all about.

In August 2017, James Damore, then a 20-something Google software engineer, sent a memo to all employees called “Googles Ideological Echo Chamber.” Damore argued that corporations' political bias toward the left has created an ideological echo chamber in which some ideas are too sacrosanct to be discussed honestly. Damore suggested, among other things, that discriminating just to increase the representation of women in the technology industry is misguided and that he is biased. Within a month, Google fired him for promoting harmful gender stereotypes.

Google has long been a progressive company. In 2020, for example, 88% (about $5.5 million) of Google employee donations went to Democrats, while only 12% (about $766,000) went to Republicans. But Maguire said Google's culture became even more radical after Damore's ouster. Damores' removal gave them the courage to push for a more open ideological agenda, he said.

David Kieferbaum, a business manager at Google who worked at the company from 2015 to 2023, said he felt pressured to hire minorities after Damore was fired. He said he started hearing things like, “We're really looking for diverse candidates for this role,” which he interpreted to mean non-white, non-heterosexual applicants.

I thought, “Wow, I can't believe this person is saying this out loud,'' he said.

McGuire said she initially supported efforts to hire more diverse candidates until she realized her colleagues were asking her to prioritize race and gender over qualifications. He said Google Ventures' diversity working group, formed around late 2017, began making unreasonable demands.

Maguire said the demands include insisting that senior management hire at least two additional female general partners, who will be in the senior role once I reach my third year at the firm. That's what was promised. The group demanded that one of them must be hired within six months. About a quarter of the company, or 20 of Google Ventures' 80 employees, threatened to quit if management refused.

Maguire said he believed hiring a female general partner was a good goal, but was trying to force a schedule that would ultimately lead to lower standards. Hiring a general partner for a venture is a very difficult and arduous process. Because the position is very senior and we need to find the right person. The recruitment process typically takes one to two years.

But within a year, Maguire said, Ventures' CEO, like senior executives across Google, proved powerless in the face of these employee threats. Less than a year later, he hired a new female general partner, but although she was very bright, she was not the right person for the job. She was not treated on the same level as other general partners due to her lack of experience and I believe this was unfair to her in the end.

Meanwhile, over the next two years, I began to notice the dynamics of change in my team. Instead of experienced founders and experienced investors, Maguire recalls, young people from minority backgrounds with virtually no investment experience were joining the company. This time, Ventures promoted a 25-year-old Black woman who had never made an investment decision in her career to investment partner, the same role I held at the time.

When asked for comment, a Google Ventures spokesperson told The Free Press: “Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire’s claims about his work at GV from 2016 to 2019 are unsubstantiated and factually inaccurate. GV's hiring and promotion decisions are based solely on merit and competency.

Multiple former employees said they were expected to project progressive integrity in the workplace whenever possible.

