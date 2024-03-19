Candy Crush All Stars Tournament Sets First-ever $1 Million Prize





This year's Candy Crush All Stars tournament is set to be the world's largest casual mobile gaming tournament in history, with a $1 million prize pot at stake.

“The stakes for this year's All-Star Tournament are higher than ever, with the prize pot quadrupling from last year to $1 million,” said King, the maker of “Candy Crush.” This year, after a month-long tournament, 10 players will be invited to the live finals in Los Angeles. Finalists will win a record-breaking $1 million prize pot. Enjoy a candy-like journey to earn your share and go head-to-head to be crowned All-Star Champion in 2024. Divine!”

The Candy Crush All Stars tournament is free and open to anyone over the age of 18 who has reached level 25 or higher in Candy Crush Saga. The event will be held in 21 markets around the world.

Players can participate in the qualifying rounds from March 28th to April 5th, followed by multiple knockout stages with challenges to determine the 10 finalists who will participate in the grand finale.

“We may be naive, but we take Candy Crush All Stars very seriously,” Todd Green, general manager of King's “Candy Crush” series, told Variety. “We have always strived to surprise and delight our players and this tournament is no exception. Join us for the finals in LA and win a piece of the epic $1 million prize pot Given the opportunity, players will be rewarded even more and Candy Crush All Stars will be bigger and better than ever.”

According to Green, the 2023 Candy Crush All Stars tournament, won by New York native Jay, would have a total of 535 billion participants, enough to “fill more than 300 football stadiums.” It is said that he has collected more than 100 candies. King executives said modifications were made to the 2024 competition based on feedback from previous contestants.

“The tournament is set to be the largest in casual mobile gaming history, so it's even more important that we listen to our players,” Green said. “For this year's tournament, we've optimized the gameplay and made the duration and style more appealing. We've also added more Candy Crush content to make it a one-stop shop for players to navigate the tournament. We have also strengthened the hub.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2024/gaming/news/candy-crush-all-stars-tournament-1-million-prize-1235945274/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos