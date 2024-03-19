Google on spam backlinks and their negative impact on rankings





Google's John Mueller responded to a Reddit question about how to deal with the increase in spam backlinks that appear to be hurting rankings. Mueller's answer showed what publishers should focus on.

Notice spam backlinks

The person asking the question noticed an increase in spammy backlinks and said it was related to a negative impact on rankings. They also said it was affecting “overall credibility.”

They didn't elaborate on what they mean by “overall trustworthiness,” but they're probably talking about third-party site metrics like domain authority.

The person asked:

“I have noticed a significant increase in spam backlinks pointing to my website, which is negatively impacting my site's search engine rankings and overall credibility. Despite my efforts, these I'm having trouble effectively removing spam backlinks.

Can anyone provide guidance or suggestions on best practices and tools to remove spammy backlinks and restore the integrity of a website's link profile? Any tips or suggestions would be helpful. ”

John Mueller answers questions about spam backlinks

Mueller responded that there was no need to do anything about “spam backlinks” because Google ignores them. He didn't even suggest using the disavow tool, a tool that tells Google to ignore certain links for which publishers are responsible.

Mr. Muller replied:

“We strongly recommend that you focus on other things. Google's systems are very good at dealing with random spam links, but just like our users, it's easy to get hooked on websites that aren't great. Instead of chasing links, make your site great.”

About “overall reliability”

Third-party metrics do not provide insight into how Google perceives your website. These are only third party opinions that can be used to compare one site to another.

My SEO background goes back 25 years to when Google had a representation of PageRank in their toolbar. I was the go-to source for data on link volume and whether or not sites were indexed. But even Google's own PageRank tool didn't accurately reflect the site's ability to rank.

Majestic's Topical Trust Flow score is useful because it tells you the types of links coming into your website and gives you an idea of ​​what your backlinks say about your site.

But other than that, third party “authority” metrics are not something I have ever used and never will. Many SEOs with years of experience do not use these metrics.

Read the discussion on Reddit.

Can someone please help me on how to remove spammy backlinks?

Featured image by Shutterstock/Krakenimages.com

