Amazon cuts Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to record low prices





Great sale announcement: Amazon has reduced the price of both the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to new record low prices ahead of the upcoming Spring Sale Day.

You can currently get the standard Pixel 8 in the US for just $499 (then $699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for $749 (then $999). Considering the performance of these devices, both have very low prices. For comparison, the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 currently costs $749 on Amazon, so Google's device is an absolute bargain.

In the UK, shoppers can buy the Google Pixel 8 for £534.99 (then £699) and the Pixel 8 Pro for £754.99 (then £999) thanks to a handy coupon that can be applied at checkout. Again, these are record low prices and worth checking out ahead of this Wednesday's big Amazon sale.

At $200 off, the standard Google Pixel 8 has a great camera, 120Hz display, and Tensor G3 chipset, making it an especially good deal. Granted, it's not quite a match for the S24 in terms of outright power, but it costs $250 less and is fast enough for everyday use.

The Pixel 8 Pro has a larger display, more advanced camera features (primarily better zoom), and more RAM under the hood. These upgrades come at a hefty premium, but if you're an avid mobile photographer who loves large phones, they're well worth it.

Plus, unlike most Google Pixel 8 sales, you don't need to trade in for either discount here. This is simply an upfront discount on an unlocked device that you can take to your preferred carrier or network.

Google Pixel 8 now available at lowest price ever

Want to see what else is available this week? Check out our page for mobile phone deals covering Samsung, Apple, and other big brands too.

