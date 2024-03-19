We expect these technical skills gaps to emerge next year





Tigran Sloyan is the co-founder and CEO of CodeSignal, a technical interview and assessment platform.

It is becoming increasingly clear that a seismic shift in the technological landscape is underway. This change doesn't just mean faster computers or the rise of ChatGPT. It is a fundamental change in the skills we need to survive in the future. At my company, we work with organizations that recruit and develop technical talent, and we see this every day. The rapid evolution of technology has created a large skills gap in technical talent. Let's dig into each one.

1. Generative AI

The rise of generative AI, like OpenAI's GPT model, is revolutionizing the way we interact with technology.

However, the skills gap related to the development, management, and ethical use of these AI systems is widening. According to a recent report from the World Economic Forum, business executives expect up to 40% of their workforce to need to be reskilled to keep up with innovations in AI and automation.

It’s not enough for professionals to understand how to use AI to do their jobs more efficiently (though they also need that). The bigger skills gap will be finding and developing engineering skills in training AI models, processing data, and knowing how AI works under the hood. This knowledge is critical for companies looking to leverage AI for innovation while navigating the complexities of AI ethics and governance.

2. Cybersecurity and data privacy

In an increasingly digital world, the importance of cybersecurity and data privacy cannot be overstated. The industry is experiencing a widening skills gap in this field, increasing the need for professionals who can deal with advanced cyber threats and ensure data privacy. The National Institute of Standards and Technology estimates that there is currently a shortage of 3.4 million cybersecurity professionals worldwide.

Specific in-demand security skills include identifying vulnerabilities, implementing security protocols, and adapting to changing privacy regulations. As digital interactions increase around the world, these skills will be essential to protect sensitive information and maintain user trust.

3. Cloud computing and edge technology

The cloud is becoming the central nervous system of the digital world. Technology and technology-related companies need skills in cloud architecture, infrastructure management, application development in cloud environments, and edge computing (a distributed IT architecture where data processing occurs near the network edge, as close as possible to the network edge). We especially need professionals with: Source of data).

For example, for every 10 infrastructure management jobs, there is less than one skilled professional, according to McKinsey's latest estimates. Cloud technology and employees who are highly skilled in cloud technology are key to improving operational efficiency and enabling real-time data processing across a variety of disciplines.

4. Programming in Java

This skills gap may be surprising given that Java has been one of the most widely used programming languages ​​since it was first released in 1995. But as more and more developers use Python and JavaScript, fewer people have the Java skills needed to build. Next-generation technologies such as low-code and no-code platforms, AI pair programmers, infrastructure as code, and automated continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). McKinsey estimates that for every next-generation software development role that requires Java skills, there will be less than one Java developer.

As we look to the rest of this year and beyond, the need to close these skills gaps is both a necessity and an opportunity for individuals and organizations to lead in a rapidly changing technology environment. A recent study by McKinsey on technology talent found that many of the most in-demand skills have less than half the global average number of qualified practitioners per job.

Developing these newly sought-after skills within your workforce is key to driving innovation and becoming a leader in the technology industry. The time to equip your team with these skills is today, not tomorrow.

