Hawaii universities face challenges as they ride the AI ​​wave





Hawaii wants to jump into the artificial intelligence wave, but there are some hurdles that may make it more difficult than mainland countries.

Photo illustration/Justin Morrison

Hawaii has long drawn tourists to its remote, multicultural environment, but the same things that make Hawaii a tourist destination are creating hurdles as Hawaii's universities move into the world of artificial intelligence. .

The rise of AI is raising concerns for many institutions, including implementation, cost, and ethics. But Hawaii's higher education institutions also have to contend with a lack of technology talent, fewer nearby research institutions to collaborate with, and language barriers for both humans and AI.

“We have very little talent and industry resources, so there's a lot of insight that can be gained,” said Lance Askildson, president of Chaminade University in Honolulu. But we have to invest in terms of getting people here and keeping them here.

University officials say the biggest challenge will be bringing new employees, technical or otherwise, to the island.

Historically, that's always been a problem, said Garrett Yoshimi, CIO at the University of Hawaii.Wasn't it a bay? [Area]Chicago, New York, and Austin, you have to compete for talent without the same compensation schedule, and it's a little harder to make it work.

Lower-than-average salaries and high costs of living are major deterrents, along with the distance from most employees' families.

Askildson said the challenge for new industries in Hawaii, especially high-tech industries, is moving people to one of the most isolated urban areas on the planet.

Lack of talent means accomplishing more with less. This is the focus of Hawaii Pacific University's AI deployment, looking at business efficiencies including recruitment, retention, and fundraising efforts.

Hawaii Pacific University recently established an AI task force to help the university become more efficient.

Provided by: Hawaii Pacific University

When it comes to higher education, many institutions are having to become pretty lean, said Cody Down, chief information officer at Hawaii Pacific University, who formed an AI task force last fall.

Language barriers for both humans and machines

Language and AI are special challenges for Hawaii. There are at least 130 languages ​​across Hawaii's 137 islands, and a quarter of Hawaiians speak a language other than English at home, according to a 2016 state survey analysis.

For Grace Tulafono-Ashi, chief information officer at American Samoa Community College, parsing with a new AI language is challenging.

Tulafono-Asi, who is fluent in Samoan, said some technology-related words are not even translated. The language barrier is the most difficult. Skills Barriers We Can Tackle Once you have translated the training guide, you can train your people.

Askildson, a linguistics professor at Chaminade University, said many Native Hawaiians may not trust AI's large-scale language models trained on large amounts of data and text due to a lack of cultural competency. .

He said there is real doubt and skepticism about what AI can tell us if it does not understand the broader ecosystem, and if some native languages ​​are not written languages. pointed out that it is impossible to train an LLM.

Overcoming Hawaii’s AI hurdles

Efforts are growing across the state to address this challenge. Hawaii hired its first chief data officer in the fall, and the state began deploying AI sensors in March to help reduce wildfires.

The Hawaii AI Center, an educational nonprofit focused on improving AI literacy and access across the state, launched last month. In the first few weeks he had two workshops, both of which filled up almost instantly.

We knew there would be a demand, but we didn't know if we'd find the right way to meet that demand, said Peter Dressler, the center's executive director. “Now, let's make AI a part of our lives,'' he said, attracting a lot of attention.

In most states like Hawaii, outstanding universities and professors are paving the way for AI and research, while other universities remain reluctant.

The University of Hawaii is an R1 institution, spread across 10 campuses and seven additional community colleges. Yoshimi classifies its AI efforts as moderate compared to the rest of the country.

University of Hawaii Munoa Campus.

He said some states are very advanced in terms of investment, engagement and deployment. Many of us are somewhere in between, with research projects underway and basic policies around data protection, but trying to figure out the best deployment efforts. It's a difficult time to figure out what the right approach is, but we want to make sure it's not overly restrictive or burdensome.

The lower density of educational institutions compared to places like California, Massachusetts, and Texas creates close-knit communities that share available resources.

Yoshimi said it would be great to get everyone on the same page as much as possible. What I can say is that many universities have a small number of really talented people, and a few universities have large clusters. The advantage is that you take a core of great people, build a layer around that that helps you hire day-to-day, and then take out the pieces to make it work.

