Innovative group of BYU students deploys new AI technology to solve parking problems





Spot Parking uses artificial intelligence to assign tracking IDs to vehicles and monitor individual parking bays. Spot Parking uses artificial intelligence to assign tracking IDs to vehicles and monitor individual parking stalls.

If you finally find a parking spot after 15 minutes of searching, only to find that it's already taken over by a hidden small car, the results can be disastrous. Students are especially aware of the dangers of parking. Approximately 51% of parking violations on college campuses go undetected, and those with parking tickets often have difficulty finding the spot they paid for.

An enterprising group of students at BYU aims to significantly, if not completely, reduce parking violations in paid parking lots, on campus, and elsewhere. And their idea, an AI detection and tracking system called Spot Parking (more on that later), won the 2024 BYU Student Innovator of the Year (SIOY) competition and received massive support. and won $12,000 in cash.

“We knew spot parking had great potential, so we started looking everywhere for funding to get the idea off the ground,” said Ryan Haggerty, BYU Pre-Business student and member of the Spot Parking team. said. SIOY has had a great experience in gaining visibility and funding. I feel that now we can begin parking enforcement in earnest.

Spot Parking uses cameras and AI to detect vehicles as soon as they enter a parking lot and assign them a unique tracking identifier tied to their license plate. Similarly, all parking spaces in the system are classified as occupied or vacant, and the data is passed to parking police via the Spot Parking app.

The BYU College of Engineering, in partnership with the BYU Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology, hosts the Student Innovator of the Year each year. Throughout its 13-year history, the competition has spawned companies such as his Owlet, Khione, and Myostorm, which are now successful. Student teams will compete for a total prize pool of $50,000.

The 2024 award winners are:

1st Place ($12,000): Spot Parking: Using Machine Learning and Security Cameras to Revolutionize the Parking Enforcement Industry

2nd place ($10,000): Salt block inoculation: A solution to help farmers struggling with salinity.

3rd place ($8,000): STRATUS: Automating healthcare front desk operations using artificial intelligence

Crowd Favorite ($2,000): MELBAS Cancer Therapy: A biotech solution that can target and kill lung cancer cells.

Instead of continuing to drive to point out illegally parked cars, parking enforcement officers can use spot parking technology to identify the number, location, and location of parking lots that house illegally parked cars. You can see exactly how long it stays there. The team says their solution is an improvement on his two existing solutions. One is the affordable but labor-intensive in-vehicle license plate recognition camera, and the other is the low-maintenance but very expensive individual parking sensors (above the parking spot).

If parking regulations could be more consistently enforced, people would park illegally less frequently and an estimated 27% more spaces would be freed up on college campuses for those who actually paid for a pass, Hagerty said. said.

The Spot Parking student team, which also includes students Cooper Young and Dean Smith, predicts their product will reduce parking enforcement costs by 65%. This is a significant number considering that the average university spends more than $400,000 each year on parking enforcement. Some universities, like the University of Arkansas, pay more than $2 million a year, according to student surveys.

But Young said spot parking technology isn't just for universities; any airport, event venue or city center with paid parking can use the system to improve parking conditions.

The Spot Parking app integration caught the attention of Eric Ellis, one of the five SIOY judges and president and CEO of FMI Aero Structures.

Ellis, a graduate of BYU's mechanical engineering program, said there are many people other than college students who would pay to know where to park at a crowded event venue or airport. I think there is still another value stream potential for apps.

The three students, who began brainstorming four years ago ahead of their respective assignments, believe that future companies will ultimately pay a one-time installation fee, followed by annual subscriptions depending on their desired scale. By paying , customers will be able to use spot parking technology. Parking enforcement area. Currently, Spot Parking is working with BYU's parking office to beta test the technology.

We are also working to improve AI tracking accuracy, which has already reached 9597%, which is much higher than current parking enforcement methods. Other features of the future Spot parking app will include live updates showing currently available parking spots for students and other publics.

There was a lot of talk about spot parking among the judges during SIOY's showcase stage, but the final competition will have a different format and have to impress different judges, said Vice President of BYU College of Colleges. Dean Jim Trent said. engineering. Not only did they give a very polished and confident presentation, he received high scores from the judges in all three key criteria: engineering, innovation and impact.

The 2024 Student Innovator of the Year competition, held this month, drew a packed crowd.

Photo by Brooklyn Jarvis Kelson/BYU Photos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.byu.edu/intellect/innovative-group-of-byu-students-roll-out-new-ai-tech-to-solve-parking-problems

