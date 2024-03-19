Liz Reid becomes new head of Google Search





At Google, there are few jobs bigger than running searches. As of today, there is a new person in that seat. Liz Reid has been at Google for over 20 years, most recently leading the company's AI search efforts known as Search Generative Experience (SGE).

Reids' promotion is part of a larger change within the Google Search team. Pandu Nayak, a longtime rankings and quality executive, will become search chief scientist. He will be replaced by Cheenu Venkatachary, who is also working on his AI products in the search space. Meanwhile, Cathy Edwards, who led much of the work on Google News and Google Discover, will join Google's long-term betting team.

In some ways, this is just a regular corporate conspiracy. People get new titles, new jobs, and move on after years in a particular role. Prabhakar Raghavan, who has overseen search, advertising, and Assistant for many years, will continue to lead the company.

But anyway, why not read the tea leaves? The easiest way to look at these moves is as evidence that Google believes AI is the future of search. For 25 years, we've all learned to type keywords into a search box and expect a ton of ranked links to come back. In an AI-powered, multi-search-based world, you could instead upload a photo and the Gemini model could tell you what it's about and how to buy it. Ask a question into your headphones and you might get a fully formed answer from the speakers.

In particular, Reid has spent the past few years working on both AI search and multisearch, which together represent a whole new way of thinking about Google. In his LinkedIn post announcing his new role, Reed mentioned all of these new search tools, including the new Circle to Search feature, Google Lens, and other new ways of thinking about search. She writes that SGE can be used to address a broader range of information needs and answer new types of questions, including more complex questions such as comparisons and long queries. And more will be coming soon, she said.

Ahead of SGE's launch last year, Reed said he's been thinking a lot about lowering the bar for asking real questions to Google. For example, let's say you searched for “What is the best lawn mower?” she said. And if she thinks about moving on, she'll probably want to take a picture of the lawnmower and call it the best version of this. But maybe you can get to the point where you can take a picture of a lawn mower and say, “Okay, here's your lawn.” It's so rugged and so big that you need a super automatic tool to do it for you. Google Search has never been good at this kind of multimodal, context-rich input and output, but Google, like many other companies, believes that AI can.

Google search will almost certainly become more similar to SGE over time. More and more, links are being exchanged to get answers, and Reed says one of her ongoing challenges is finding ways to cite those answers and remain a good partner to the open web. I admit that some of them are. Pichai and others have been saying for some time that AI is the future, but they've been preaching patience as the company struggles with and tries to improve on all this nascent technology. But with Reid and Venkatachary at the helm of the product, the age of AI at Google appears to be coming sooner than we thought.

