Government support for AI businesses to achieve net zero with innovative technology





Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to play a key role in reducing emissions as innovative green technologies receive $1.73 million in funding to support the UK's clean energy transition from energy efficiency improvements to industrial decarbonisation UK becomes first major economy to halve emissions since 1990

UK innovators at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence (AI) technology receive government support to harness efforts to reduce carbon emissions across key sectors to help maximize renewable energy use and improve efficiency I will do it.

These projects range from improving weather forecasts for solar energy production to helping consumers and businesses improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs through AI-optimized energy efficiency software. Eight projects will be given 1.73 million shares to develop and scale up AI technology to support the UK’s green transition.

The funding announced today is part of the government's Artificial Intelligence for Decarbonization Innovation Programme, which will support the development of AI technologies in the UK's transition to net zero. The program forms part of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, further strengthening the UK’s position at the forefront of AI and decarbonisation.

Amanda Soloway, Minister for Prices and Skills, said:

The UK continues to push the boundaries in helping advanced AI tackle some of the most important challenges facing our country.

These projects leverage our world-leading research and scientific expertise to strengthen the renewable energy sector and improve energy efficiency through the use of AI in transportation, land use, and power.

Cutting-edge innovations like this will help ensure energy security for decades to come and create hundreds of jobs in the process.

Viscount Camrose, Minister for AI, said:

AI is the defining technology of our generation and the UK is harnessing its huge potential to improve public services, increase productivity and tackle common global challenges, in particular climate change. This funding will support great UK innovation to drive new AI solutions to help us reach our net zero goals.

Our extensive 1 billion net zero innovation portfolio cements our position as a leader in the fight against climate change, helping the UK harness emerging technologies to secure a greener future for everyone. I'm glad to see you continue to utilize it.

This funding will be split into different pots to address decarbonization challenges in three sectors:

Electricity generation, demand, transmission and distribution Decarbonizing transport Land use for renewable energy generation Award-winning projects Using AI to accelerate decarbonization across electricity generation, demand, transmission and distribution University of Nottingham – Weather 263,378 received to improve forecast accuracy, secure solar energy and help manage renewable energy on the power grid. They plan to use a combination of ground cameras and satellite imagery to analyze cloud cover and movement to predict solar energy production. His Clio Ventures in London has received 133,368 applications for using AI to help financial institutions identify and validate key projects eligible for green finance funding. Laces Solutions Ltd in London – Received 342,999 to develop smart technology that learns and adjusts how electricity is used in homes, improving grid efficiency and helping users reduce energy costs Optimise-AI in Cardiff – Received 125,100 applications to help businesses and industries use AI to improve building efficiency through the development of systems that optimize energy usage by adjusting energy usage with Internet of Things sensor readings. Optimize Energy Efficiency Use AI to Optimize Energy Usage in Decarbonized Transport Flexible Power Systems Ltd in Kent – 209,360 Received to Optimize Energy Usage Using AI Traffic and Charging Optimize electric vehicle operations and charging schedules based on analysis of device location. This helps minimize costs and reduce transport emissions. Using AI to optimize and identify land use for renewable energy generation EDF Energy R&D UK Center Ltd in London – uses AI to decide how to place wind turbines without reducing energy output We received 23,586 proposals to reduce the space required for offshore wind farms. AI technology examines the interaction of wind flow between wind turbines and assesses where and how to place wind turbines in relation to each other. He received 326,371 submissions for Edinburgh's OnGen Ltd – which builds AI software that recommends what low carbon technologies can be used in buildings.Helping consumers improve energy efficiency and reduce bills London's Open Power – 313,700 projects to develop AI systems that streamline selling electricity to the grid, improve process efficiency and enable faster returns received

This includes $1 million awarded to eight winners and $500,000 awarded last year to establish the UK Artificial Intelligence Decarbonization Virtual Center for Excellence (ADViCE). This is a continuation of the previous funds. ADViCE brings together AI developers, investors, local governments, and academics to understand and address the barriers that prevent companies from using AI to decarbonize.

Dr David Pugh, Director of Sustainable Industries at Digital Catapult, said:

Energy and transport are just two key areas of UK industry where AI can be leveraged to simultaneously improve operational efficiency and drive decarbonisation efforts. The AI ​​for Decarbonization Virtual Center of Excellence (ADViCE), powered by the Digital Catapult, Energy Systems Catapult, and the Alan Turing Institute, is a technology that fosters innovation-driven collaboration between the technology community and some of the most carbon-intensive industries. plays an important role in. In an effort to solve pressing sustainability challenges, the newly announced Stream 3 project will explore how innovative approaches using AI can have a profound positive impact on key parts of the UK economy. Show what you can bring.

Professor Adam Sobey, Program Director of Data-Centric Engineering at the Alan Turing Institute, said:

AI will play a key role in understanding transportation systems, energy infrastructure, farms and buildings. These projects will enable the UK to reduce emissions from its operations and carbon embedded in production, helping the UK to meet its challenging climate change targets. We look forward to working on these innovative new projects through our AI Virtual Innovation Center of Excellence for Decarbonization.

