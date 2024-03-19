The Mill – Goodbye Noho, Hello Soho





Goodbye Noho, hello Soho

Monday, March 18, 2024 The Mill, an award-winning VFX house and creative content studio, is pleased to announce its move to the vibrant heart of Soho. After more than 10 years of successful operations in Fitzrovia, The Mill is set to begin an exciting transition into a refurbished purpose-built space that will be more in tune with the dynamic creativity of our leading brands. Vibrant, diverse and vibrant, Soho offers an unparalleled business environment. At its new location on Wardour Street, The Mill is located right in the heart of London's creative hub, close to other industry leaders and creative partners.

The new state-of-the-art facility features a state-of-the-art grading suite, multiple VFX suites, Soho's largest (and most comfortable) Dolby Atmos cinema room, and a contemporary 6th floor glass-enclosed bar with stunning views . of London's West End. Spearheading our inspiring new London studio is Managing Director Jonathan Davies, alongside a strong senior leadership team. “This move is designed to create an environment that is more conducive to creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology. The new space is more than just a change of address; it is a strategic move to the future of our team and the quality of our work. It's an investment, and we look forward to welcoming customers back to The Mill. ”

In addition to Jonathan, we have a strong senior leadership team, including several familiar faces as we welcome back Creative Director Alex Lovejoy and Executive Producer Tom Cole. Alex said: “It's really exciting to be returning to The Mill at such a pivotal time. The 2D and 3D teams are exceptional, their recent work has highlighted extraordinary talent and I look forward to working with them. I can't wait to get to work.”

Our creative content studio, Mill+, continues to scale and produce the most innovative and impressive projects in collaboration with leading brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bvlgari, Cartier and Coca-Cola. The team is excited to continue our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends and emerging technologies and fostering collaborative partnerships within the creative community.

This move is not only a strategic decision for The Mill, but also a testament to the company's dedication to embracing the changing advertising environment while delivering the exceptional service for which the company is known.

Clients and partners can find The Mill at its new address: 127 Wardour Street, London, W1F 0NL, GB. Contact information such as phone number and email address will not change.

tell us about our work

