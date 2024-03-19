OpenAI's Sam Altman talks about challenging Google with AI search





OpenAI's Sam Altman answered questions about Google's challenge to search monopoly, saying that rather than copying what Google has been doing for the past 20-plus years, it will completely change the paradigm of how people get information. He made it clear that he wanted to. His observations were made in the context of a podcast interview by Lex Fridman.

Altman suggested that the best way to challenge Google is to completely replace its entire business category, including advertising.

1. Is building OpenAI a challenge for Google Search?

The discussion started with Fridman asking if it was true that OpenAI was going to challenge Google.

asked Lex Fridman.

“So is OpenAI really going to do what Google started doing 20 years ago? How will it get there?”

Sam Altman responded that the whole idea of ​​building better search engines limits the future possibilities of information retrieval, and said that current search concepts are boring.

Altman replied:

“I think that's boring. I mean, if it's a question of whether we can build a better search engine than, say, Google, then certainly we should, and people should use a better product, but , I think that's a gross underestimation of what this means. Google shows 10 blue links, or 13 ads, and 10 blue links. This is where you find information 1 There are two methods.

But what's interesting to me isn't that we can build a better copy of Google Search; it's that there may be better ways to help people find, act on, and integrate information. about it. In fact, I think ChatGPT is like that for some use cases, and I want it to be like that for more use cases as well. ”

2. The world doesn't need another Google

Altman expanded on his idea by saying that the idea of ​​creating another Google to compete with Google is not interesting. He said the more interesting path forward is not to completely change the way people get information, but to do it in a way that is tailored to how people use information. Ta.

Mr. Altman continued:

“But I don't think it's that interesting to say, 'How can I rank and view 10 web pages better than Google?'

Perhaps it is very interesting to say: “How do I get the answers and information I need?” Can I help you with this?”

But many people have tried to create a better search engine than Google, which is a difficult technical problem, a branding problem, and a difficult ecosystem problem. I don't think the world needs another copy of Google. ”

3. AI search hasn’t been cracked yet

The conversation seemed to go off the rails when Fridman steered the discussion toward the integration of chatbots and search engines, which itself is already exhaustive and boring. Bing created Chat based on his search experience over a year ago. There are currently at least six of his AI search engines that integrate chatbots in addition to traditional search engines.

The direction of Fridman's argument threw cold water on what Altman was talking about.

No one “has cracked the code yet,” Altman said, implying that repeating what Bing did was not what Sam Altman had in mind. He called it “an example of greatness.”

Fridman and Altman continued:

“And integrate search engines with chat clients like ChatGPT.

Sam Altman As you can imagine, we're interested in how to do it well. That would be a great example.

…The intersection of LLM and search, I don’t think anyone has cracked the code yet. I would love to go there. I think that's cool. ”

4. Ad-driven AI search is dystopian

Altman used the term “dystopic” to characterize a world where AI search is based on advertising models. Dystopic means dystopia, and refers to an inhuman existence that lacks justice and is characterized by mistrust.

He noted that ChatGPT, as a subscription-based model, could be perceived as more trustworthy than ad-based search engines. He floated the idea of ​​AI suggesting users to try certain products and asking whether the recommendations were influenced by advertising or what is best for the user.

This makes sense, as AI involves a high level of trust that doesn't exist in traditional search. Many consumers don't trust Google search. That's because, for better or worse, Google search is perceived to be influenced by advertising and spam SEO.

Fridman turned the conversation to advertising.

“Lex Fridman…what about the advertising side? Have you thought about monetizing it?

Sam Altman I hate advertising as just an aesthetic choice. I think advertising had to come on the internet for a variety of reasons to get the internet off the ground, but it's a momentary industry. The world is becoming richer now.

I like that people can pay for ChatGPT and know that the answers they get are not influenced by advertisers.

I'm sure there are ad units that make sense for LLMs. Also, I'm sure there is a way to participate in the transaction stream in a fair way, which is fine, but when you ask ChatGPT something, it's like, “Oh, you should consider buying this product.” , “You should think about going here on vacation.'' ”

5. A search experience where the consumer is not the product

Mr. Altman then commented that he doesn't like that consumers are products when they use social media and search engines. What he means is that user interactions are sold to advertisers, who then target users based on their interests.

Mr. Altman continued:

“I don't know, our business model is very simple and I like it, but I know I'm not the product. I'm paying the money and that's the business model. I know that's how it works.

And when you use great products like Twitter and Facebook and Google, I don't like great products that are supported by ads, and I think things are getting worse, not better, in the world of AI. ”

6. Altman is biased against advertising.

Sam Altman has made it clear that he is biased against search, and expressed confidence that there is a path to profitable AI-based information retrieval systems without serving ads. His statement that he is biased against advertising was made in the context of an interviewer raising the idea of ​​eliminating advertising “completely,” but Altman declined to confirm it.

“Lex Fridman…I can imagine that AI would be good at showing you the best versions of ads, not in a dystopian future, but in places where ads for things you actually want would show up. Will the system always promote the type of content that will result in ads?

…I think it was a very bold move by Wikipedia to not do advertising, but it would be a very difficult business model. From a business perspective, does this mean that the current situation with OpenAI is sustainable?

Sam Altman Well, we have to figure out how to grow, but it seems like we can figure it out.

If you're asking whether there's a great business out there that can support your computing needs without ads, I think the answer is yes.

Rex Fridman Hmm. Well, that's to be expected. Also, I don't want to ditch ads completely…

Sam Altman: That's not what I'm saying. I guess you're saying I'm biased against them. ”

Will building OpenAI be a challenge to Google?

Sam Altman did not directly say that OpenAI is building a challenge to Google. He hinted that no proper challenge to Google using AI exists yet, saying no one has “cracked the code” yet.

Altman laid out a general vision for AI search that would become more reliable and useful, rather than commoditizing users and selling them to advertisers. He said an appropriate challenge to Google would be something completely different from what Google has done in the past.

Check out the podcast at 01:17:27.

