Top cut: Features for small medical devices





Laser cutting specialist Micrometric outlines its capabilities for small medical parts.

Laser-related processes such as cutting, marking, welding, and engraving are just some of the processes that Micrometric uses to manufacture life-changing devices in the medical field.

The Lincoln-based company manufactures microscopic parts and precision components for customers in the UK and international markets. The company specializes in services such as cutting, etching, drilling and welding, as well as cutting tubes and machining precision parts, producing medical products that meet the demands of one of his most important areas.

Commercial Director Chris Waters said: “Lasers are at the heart of everything we do, and we have the tools to cut, assemble and weld complex medical devices, including small tubes, needles, endoscopes and complex parts needed for surgical procedures. There are related functions and laser equipment.'' equipment.

We want to fully understand your laser cutting requirements and have built a reputation for our personalized approach to our customers. We are committed to providing superior customized services to help our customers achieve their goals faster and more accurately.

The devices we manufacture for the medical sector are often very small and complex, and because these devices are used to save lives, the processes used to manufacture them ensure quality and reliability from start to finish. It is essential to ensure that

Waters continued: Our laser machines are suitable for cutting a wide range of material thicknesses and can cut a variety of materials including metals, plastics and glass. We offer micro laser cutting capabilities that allow you to cut small parts to tight tolerances +/-0.05 mm to +/-0.02 mm in a variety of materials including stainless steel, titanium, copper, brass, and ceramic.

To manufacture medical parts, use our tube cutting services to create small windows, slots, holes, and spirals in various devices such as cannulas. Our laser machines provide high-resolution cutting, ensuring the high-speed dimensional accuracy, precision, and stability required during manufacturing. Manufacture of medical tube parts. We also manufacture large tubes that form part of innovative MRI machines.

We are AS9100 certified and can provide our clients with process sheets, certificates, first article inspection reports or similar inspection regimes if required.

We produce components quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively using multiple CO2 laser cutting systems and state-of-the-art fiber laser cutting systems that precisely cut materials with minimal heat and superior edge quality. Masu.

In 2018, we invested in a Coherent StarCut tube cutting machine. It is fully automated and designed to laser cut, drill and mark tubular or flat metal components, traditionally used by subcontracted manufacturers to produce specialized medical devices with very high precision. used.

For example, you can cut stents or tubes from 0.5 mm in diameter up to 30 mm.

Our Bystronic 4kW ByStar machines allow you to cut thick metal tubes ranging from 20 to 300 mm in diameter and up to 2 m in length.

Since investing in the equipment, Micrometrics employees have used it to cut, assemble, and weld medical components for the company, which makes autoinjection needles, endoscopic components, and MRI scanning equipment.

Micrometric is equipped with a variety of lasers and its experts can weld different parts and provide solutions.

Waters added: “Laser welding offers the benefits of welding while minimizing heat input, which is important when welding components that contain temperature-sensitive parts or minimizing thermal distortion. Masu.”

Self-welding or welding by wire feeding is also possible. Depending on the metallurgy of the part, different alloys can be added as wires to tune the weldability of the part. Wire feeding can be fully automated within the welding machine. Some welding, such as titanium, requires a helium atmosphere and uses a closed helium welding system.

Various materials can be laser welded depending on the metal composition and product design. We have experience welding tubes of various sizes for a variety of applications including medical, aerospace, and other industrial applications.

We understand the importance of ensuring full traceability when producing in large quantities in this sector, so we laser mark our medical products with a clear Unique Device Identification (UDI) code so that all parts have the same It can be traced back to the source of supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/medtech-materials-and-assembly-insights/a-cut-above-capabilities-for-small-medical-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos