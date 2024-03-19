Google Doodle celebrates 3,000 years of tradition Nowruz





The latest headlines from reporters around the country sent straight to your inbox every weekday A briefing on the latest headlines from across the country

Happy Nowruz in 2024! Google Doodle celebrates the 3,000-year-old global festival with sketches that encourage joy and the arrival of a new spring.

Nowruz is a tradition dating back to at least the third century, with its origins in ancient Iran and later Persia.

However, over the years, this tradition spread throughout the Silk Road communities and became a festival for multiple nations and ethnic groups.

Nowruz, meaning new day, celebrates the new spring season every year on the vernal equinox, marking the beginning of the flower season.

According to BBC News, this year's March equinox, or ventral equinox, will arrive on March 19, 2024 at 11:06 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or at 6:36 a.m. on March 20 in Tehran.

The vernal equinox marks the astronomical end of winter and the beginning of spring. As daylight hours continue to increase, the fastest changes occur around the vernal equinox.

More than 300 million people around the world celebrate Nowruz, but the celebrations have adapted and evolved over time, so different countries and communities have different traditions.

One of the main ideas of Nowruz is to celebrate the rebirth of the season and the rebirth of nature, which spring symbolizes.

The festival upholds values ​​such as peace, prosperity, respect, solidarity between generations and within families, and strengthening ties with neighbors and communities.

Graffiti commemorating this celebration was drawn by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

Yousefi told Google Doodle that he needed to do a lot of research into Nowruz customs and artistic traditions to express them in his work, as Nowruz traditions vary across many communities.

Youssefi said they decided to use the visual language of illuminated manuscripts as an anchor theme because they are part of the artistic heritage of the entire region celebrating Nowruz.

The artist was inspired by his own happy childhood memories in Nowruz and used animal friends to evoke a sense of joy and togetherness.

This sketch shows a courtyard filled with flowers, animals sitting under a flowering tree, and a hint of spring.

Even in difficult times, the spirit of Nowruz, the promise of rebirth and a new day on the horizon, offers a ray of hope, Youssefi added.

This tradition dates back to at least the 6th century BC, and some of the oldest festivals have their origins in Zoroastrianism. According to UNESCO, the arrival of spring is of spiritual significance and symbolizes the patience of good against evil.

As the tradition traveled along the Silk Road, the festival has been incorporated into various local celebrations and stories.

Cultural activities such as publishing and reciting poetry, performing folk songs, performing traditional dances, and holding outdoor festivals are carried out in many countries.

According to UNESCO, one of the most important and widespread traditions during Nowruz is the Nowruz table. At the Nowruz table, families gather and set out symbolic items such as water, candles, traditional dishes made from green sprouts or crushed wheat sprouts, mirrors, eggs, and various fruits.

Objects symbolize different values: purity, brightness, abundance, happiness.

The Iranian table is known as Sofreh-ye Haft Sin and displays seven objects starting with the letter S.

In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly recognized March 21 as International Nowruz Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/google-doodle-nowruz-persia-tradition-b2514864.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos