Researchers reveal roadmap for AI innovation in the brain and language learning





One of the hallmarks of humanity is language, and now powerful new artificial intelligence tools can compose poetry, write songs, and even have extensive conversations with human users. Tools like ChatGPT and Gemini are widely available at the tap of a button, but just how smart are these AIs?

A new interdisciplinary research effort co-led by Anna (Anya) Ivanova, assistant professor of psychology at Georgia Tech, and Kyle Mahowald, assistant professor of linguistics at the University of Texas at Austin, aims to find out: We are working on this. that's all.

The results could lead to revolutionary AI that resembles the human brain more than ever before, and could also help neuroscientists and psychologists who are uncovering the secrets of our own minds. there is.

The study, “Dissociation of language and thought in large-scale language models,'' is published this week in the scientific journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences. The study has already been talked about in the scientific community, with an early preprint of the paper published in January 2023 already being cited more than 150 times by fellow researchers. The research team continued to refine the study toward this final journal publication.

ChatGPT became available while the preprint was being completed, Ivanova explains. Over the past year, we have had the opportunity to update the discussion in light of this new generation of models, including her ChatGPT.

Form and function

This research focuses on large-scale language models (LLMs) including AI such as ChatGPT. LLM is a text prediction model that creates sentences by predicting which words will come next in a sentence, much like your phone or email service like Gmail suggests the next word to write. . However, while this type of language learning is very effective at producing coherent sentences, it does not necessarily mean intelligence.

The Ivanovas team believes that the formal ability to produce well-structured, grammatically correct sentences should be distinguished from the functional ability to answer the right questions, convey the right information, and communicate appropriately. It is claimed that. We also found that LLMs trained on text prediction are often very good at formal skills, but still struggle with functional skills.

Ivanova says that we humans tend to confuse language and thinking. I think this is an important thing to keep in mind when trying to understand what these models can do. Because with its ability to be good at language and good at formality, many people are good at thinking when AI isn't.

This is a heuristic that we developed over thousands of years of evolution when interacting with other humans, but in some ways that heuristic is now broken, Ivanova explains.

Ivanova adds that to rigorously test an AI's capabilities, it is also important to distinguish between formal and functional capabilities. Evaluations often do not distinguish between formal and functional capabilities, making it difficult to assess the factors that determine the success or failure of a model. The need to develop unambiguous tests is one of his findings that is widely accepted by the team, and some researchers in the field have already begun to implement.

Creating a modular system

While the human tendency to confuse functional and formal abilities may have hindered understanding of LLM in the past, the human brain may also be the key to unlocking more powerful AI.

As a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Ivanova and her team leveraged the tools of cognitive neuroscience to study brain activity in neurotypical adults via fMRI, and to improve outcomes in individuals with brain injuries. Behavioral assessments were used to test the causal role of brain regions. We conduct new research and leverage previous research in both language and cognition. The researchers' results show that the human brain uses different regions for functional and formal abilities, further supporting this distinction in AI.

Our research shows that there are separate modules for language processing and reasoning in the brain, Ivanova says. This modularity could also serve as a blueprint for how AI is developed in the future.

Based on insights from the human brain that the language processing system is distinctly different from the systems that support our thinking abilities, the distinction between language and thinking is an important consideration, especially given recent efforts to think about large-scale language models. , which we argue is conceptually important for evaluating and improving. Infusing these models with human-like intelligence is Ivanova's former advisor and study co-author Evelina Fedorenko, a professor of brain and cognitive science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research. he says.

Developing AI to match the patterns of the human brain could create more powerful systems while at the same time allowing it to blend more naturally with human users. In general, Ivanova says, differences in the internal structure of the mechanism affect its behavior. Building systems with extensive macroscopic organization similar to the human brain could help make them more capable of working with humans in the future.

In the rapidly evolving world of AI, these systems are ripe for experimentation. After the team's preprint was published, OpenAI announced its intention to add a plugin to his GPT model.

Ivanova added that its plugin system is actually very similar to what we propose. It takes a modularity approach where the language model is an interface to other specialized modules in the system.

While the OpenAI plugin system will include features such as booking flights and ordering food rather than cognitively inspired features, the approach shows a lot of potential. says Ivanova.

The future of AI and what it can tell us about ourselves

Our own brains may be the key to unlocking better and more powerful AIs, but these AIs may also help us better understand ourselves. When researchers try to study the brain and cognition, it can be helpful to have a few small systems that they can actually go inside and look at to see what's going on, before they reach huge complexity. This is common, explains Ivanova.

However, the uniqueness of human language makes it more difficult to relate models and animal systems. That's where LLMs come into play.

There are many striking similarities between the way we approach brain research and the study of artificial neural networks, such as large-scale language models, she added. Both are information processing systems with biological or artificial neurons that perform calculations.

In many ways, the human brain remains a black box, but openly available AI can see the inner workings of synthetic systems, change variables, and explore these corresponding systems in unprecedented ways. provides a unique opportunity to

This is a really great model that we have a lot of control over, Ivanova says. Neural networks are amazing.

In addition to Anna (Anya) Ivanova, Kyle Mahowald, and Evelina Fedorenko, the research team also includes Idan Blank (University of California, Los Angeles), Nancy Kanwisher, and Joshua Tenenbaum (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). include.

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tics.2024.01.011

Researcher's Acknowledgment

For helpful conversations, Jacob Andreas, Alex Warstadt, Dan Roberts, and Kanishka Misra, students in the 2023 UT Austin Linguistics 393 Seminar, Harvard LangCog Journal Club participants, and UT Thank you to Gary, a participant in the Austin Linguistics SynSem seminar. Lupyan, John Krakauer, members of the Intel Deep Learning group, Yejin Choi and members of his group, Allyson Ettinger, Nathan Schneider and members of his group, UT NLL group, participants in the KUIS AI talk series at Ko University in Istanbul; Tom McCoy, NYU Philosophy of Deep Learning conference attendees and members of their groups, Sydney Levine, ILFC seminar organizers and attendees, and others who supported our ideas. He would also like to thank Aalok Sathe for his assistance with document formatting and references.

Funding source

Anna (Anya) Ivanova was supported by funding from the Quest Initiative for Intelligence. Kyle Mahowald acknowledges funding from NSF grant 2104995. Evelina Fedorenko was supported by NIH awards R01-DC016607, R01-DC016950, U01-NS121471 and research funding from the Division of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, the McGovern Institute for Brain Research, and the Simmons Foundation. Through Simon's Center for the Social Brain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.gatech.edu/news/2024/03/19/researchers-reveal-roadmap-ai-innovation-brain-and-language-learning The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos