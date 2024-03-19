Hero Releases, Mythics, and Gameplay Updates — Overwatch 2 — Blizzard News





Hello, heroes! We have big updates coming up and we're looking forward to sharing them with you.

hero release

Let's start things off with the stars of the game: the heroes.

Starting with Season 10, all new heroes will be unlocked right at the start. All existing heroes will also be unlocked for players. This means that heroes no longer need to be unlocked through the Battle Pass to be playable in all game modes.

New players must complete an initial user experience to unlock heroes while learning the ropes. Once the heroes from the original Overwatch roster are unlocked, all Overwatch 2 heroes will also be available.

Last year at BlizzCon, we teased our 40th hero, Venture, showcasing its unique underground mechanics and bold, adventurous spirit. We were excited to share that all players will soon have access to his Venture when he officially joins the Overwatch 2 lineup in Season 10.

myth changes

We want to give you more control over how you earn Mythic Hero skins. Season 10 changes the way you earn, upgrade, and unlock Mythic Hero skins through the new Mythic Shop.

The Mythic Shop will allow you to earn Mythic Hero skins from past and current seasons as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass. You can decide how far you want to build each Mythic skin. So, for example, you can spread your progress across other Mythic Hero skins if you don't want to fully unlock all skin color and model variations.

Previous Mythic Hero skins have also been added to the Mythic Shop, giving you the chance to pick up your favorites. Seasonal Mythic Hero skins will be available two seasons after their debut. This means that Mythic Hero skins from Seasons 1 to 7 will be available in the Mythic Shop starting in Season 10.

As Season 10 approaches, we'll provide more information about additional changes to the Mythic Shop and Premium Battle Pass.

challenge and coins

Starting in Season 10, you'll be able to earn coins by progressing through the free and premium tracks of the Battle Pass, making it easier and more consistent to earn coins. The number of free coins you can earn has also increased from 540 to 600 coins per season.

Weekly challenges are now more flexible to suit your playstyle and allow you to earn Battle Pass XP.

Keep gameplay fresh

Beyond heroes and customization, we also continued to consider ways to refresh the core gameplay of Overwatch 2. Season 9 brings major changes to competitiveness and core gameplay mechanics. Our long-term vision is to continually introduce new and updated systems, revamp the meta, implement rank resets, and introduce new rewards so that there is a regular heartbeat within the game. is to maintain. We've been researching how often this issue occurs and have been listening closely to your feedback.

We're committed to making Overwatch 2 as fair, fun, and competitive as possible.

Maps to explore further

We're excited to share our plans for how we'll release and update the map.

Crash, the new mode introduced at BlizzCon 2023, will debut this year with two companion maps. Get ready for intense action with the limited-time Clash Trials taking place on the new Hanaoka map at the start of Season 10. We'd love to hear your feedback!

Season 11 introduces Runasapi, a new Push map set against the beautiful backdrop of Peru in the world of Illari and Inti Warriors. Some existing maps have also been remade. Season 11 also introduces a revamped Colosseum.

We'd love to hear your feedback on Dorado, Circuit Royale, Havana, and Numbani. We are working on significant updates to these maps. Please let us know what other maps you would like us to consider in the future.

Overwatch 2 is evolving with each season, and your feedback is a big part of that evolution. As we look ahead to Season 10 and beyond, our team is committed to delivering a fun experience for you.

Stay tuned for another developer update closer to Season 10. This update includes upcoming Competitive and Defense Matrix updates, including ways to deal with player destructive behavior, grouping limits and competitiveness, and player anonymity.

Thank you for joining us on this amazing journey. Let's make great games!

