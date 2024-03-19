Bayer Crop Science expands global partnership with AgriFutures GrowAG for innovation





Bayer Crop Science has extended its partnership with AgriFutures giveAG, the Australian agri-food technology innovation platform, to 2024 to bring innovation challenges to innovators, start-ups and researchers.

Launched in 2020, AgriFutures giveAG is a global platform for agriculture and food innovation. We connect a global agri-food network of researchers, investors, universities, start-ups, scale-ups and corporations, building opportunities for international collaboration and collaboration. General Manager Harriet Mellish said partnerships with companies like Bayer are a great showcase of AgriFutures' growAG capabilities.

She said Bayer is very active on the platform and has 19 listings to attract participants for open innovation challenges and grant programs. She is excited to partner with Bayer through 2024 and continue to support Bayer's connections with the global ecosystem.

Phil Taylor, director of open innovation and outreach at Bayer US Crop Science, said AgriFutures giveAG was a valuable tool to help the world's largest agricultural research and development organization find new sources of innovation.

He said collaborating with people and organizations outside the company is important to driving innovation that might not otherwise occur. Although we have vast resources, we were very aware that we could not do everything. And we can't be as agile as individuals or small businesses or see beyond the horizon like they can. We want to find and support as many innovators as possible to move together towards a food-secure future.

Ever.Ag acquires Adapt-N from Yara North America

AgriFutures giveAG is an Australian Government initiative through the AgriFutures Research and Development Corporation. The platform has listed over 3,000 projects and 350 funding opportunities to date. Visitors from over 150 countries visit his AgriFutures Grown AG, with more than 9,000 visitors per month this year and the number steadily increasing.

Mellish said they have been very focused on promoting AgriFutures Grow AG internationally this year and have received a very warm welcome in all the new markets they have approached so far. More than just a platform, we have a large team of people who are there to help concierge opportunities, projects and companies interested in participating more actively in the global agri-food ecosystem. Masu. Therefore, we encourage anyone interested to visit the platform and reach out. They come out to talk to us.

Bayer's Crop Science division works towards food security by focusing on innovative crop solutions and seeds and traits to improve productivity. See all author stories here.

