Google DeepMind co-founder joins Microsoft as CEO of new AI division





Microsoft has hired Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman. In a post to X, Suleyman announced that he will be joining Microsoft as CEO of a new team that will handle consumer AI products such as Copilot, Bing, and Edge.

Mr. Suleiman will also serve as Executive Vice President of Microsoft AI and will join the senior leadership team reporting directly to CEO Satya Nadella. Suleiman said he co-founded the AI ​​lab DeepMind in 2010, but the company was subsequently acquired by Google in 2014.

DeepMind continues to be a pioneer in AI within Google. However, Mr. Suleiman had not been part of the department for many years. He was placed on leave in 2019 due to controversy surrounding some of the projects he led, Bloomberg reported. The Wall Street Journal later reported that Google and DeepMind launched an investigation over complaints that Suleiman had bullied staff.

After being placed on leave at DeepMind, Google announced that it had hired Suleiman as vice president of AI product management and AI policy. Suleiman left Google in 2022 and co-founded the startup Inflection AI.

In addition to hiring Suleiman, Microsoft will also hire some of Inflection AIs' employees, including co-founder Khan Simonian, who serves as chief scientist for the Consumer AI Group. Kevin Scott will remain Microsoft's chief technology officer and executive vice president of AI.

I have known Mustafa for several years and admire him greatly as the founder of both DeepMind and Inflection, and as a trailblazer, product maker, and builder of pioneering teams pursuing bold missions. “I respect you,” Nadella said in a memo to employees issued by Microsoft. We are seizing the opportunity to build technologies once thought impossible, and our mission is to securely, responsibly and responsibly deliver the benefits of AI to every person and organization on the planet. I will fulfill it.

Microsoft has poured billions of dollars into its partnership with OpenAI and recently signed a deal with AI startup Mistral. The formation of a new AI team doesn't mean Microsoft has forgotten about these partnerships. Microsoft says it will continue to build its AI infrastructure, including custom systems and silicon work that supports OpenAI's foundational model roadmap, as well as build products based on that foundational model.

Updated March 19, 1:38 PM ET: Added context about Suleiman's time at DeepMind.

