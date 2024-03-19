Cereal contest to increase interest in manufacturing





Gilster Mary Lee Corporation has discovered a way to get students interested in manufacturing – through their stomachs.

The Chester, Illinois-based private label food manufacturer, with support from the Illinois Manufacturers Association, recently named the winner of its second annual cereal design contest, “Create A Crunch,” for local high school students. did.

IMA President and CEO Mark Denzler said attracting the next generation of creators, makers, dreamers and doers who want to make the world a better place to live is critical to the country's future. said it was important. Create A Crunch is a fun and innovative way to encourage kids to explore all aspects of manufacturing.

Idea Winner: The annual contest, which asks essay questions on manufacturing-related topics, was born when Gilster Mary Lee was brainstorming ways to participate in National Manufacturing Month in October.

“We are a meaningful and I was looking for a way to get involved that would get people interested in the manufacturing industry.”I ate a lot of celebrity cereal. [such as a recent one featuring college basketball star Caitlin Clark], is really popular. So I thought, why not involve students in the creation of the product and turn that into a way to educate them about manufacturing, perhaps focusing on specific topics in the industry that we think are important? .

Educational Opportunities: Create A Crunch is born and is already off to a great start. For the 2022 contest, he received more than 300 entries from students in Illinois and Missouri. In 2023, the number exceeded 400.

In addition to being able to choose the cereal type, name and box design for the limited-edition branded breakfast food, each year the winner will receive 2,500 boxes for their school to sell in a fundraiser, donate, or choose whatever they like. You can choose, Welge said. . The most recent winner, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, chose a blue fruit-flavored cereal ring. It will be called Bulldog Bites, after the school's mascot. Cereal boxes are expected to be delivered in April. 2023 Writing Prompt: What is the best thing that artificial intelligence can do for manufacturing, and what do you think we should be concerned about?

Tough Choices: Once the application deadline has passed, Gilster Mary Lee judges will read and evaluate all entries and create a final list of finalists. These 10 names will be sent to her IMA to select the winner.

IMA will have the difficult task of selecting the best submissions, Welge added. It's not easy, but understanding the question is key, as is originality, Welge continued.best essay [are] These are people who have done the research and actually put the thinking behind it.

More than a contest: Gilster Mary Lee and IMA hope their philosophy will go beyond a contest and lead to participation in manufacturing industries that are in dire need of talent across the country.

The industry employs more than 650,000 people in Illinois, making it the single largest share of the state's economy, Denzler said.

Changing perceptions: Create A Crunch seems to be opening kids' eyes to modern manufacturing, Welge said.

I think it can be made more visible 1710873971 Focus on what we're doing, he told us. We produce for wholesalers in the United States as well as internationally. This is a way to pull back the curtain a little bit and let people know that we have a fairly large manufacturer here in the countryside and we're looking for people.

Next: The contest may have started with cereal, but don't be surprised if other foods join in, says Welge. The company also makes pancake mixes, macaroni and cheese, and many other ready-to-eat foods.

Should we do Make A Mac next year? I wasn't ruling anything out.See more

