Google DeepMind's new AI model helps soccer teams score the perfect corner





Using player tracking data from 7,176 corners filmed in the Premier League between 2020 and 2021, the researchers first created a graphical representation of player placement and determined player position, movement, height, and weight. Encoded as nodes on the graph. And relationships between players are represented as boundaries between players. They then used an approach called geometric deep learning, which exploits the symmetry of a soccer field to reduce the amount of processing required by a neural network. (This is not a new strategy; a similar approach was used in DeepMinds' seminal AlphaGo research.)

The resulting model led to the creation of a number of tools that may be useful to soccer coaches. Based on the player's positioning at the moment the kick is taken, TacticAI can predict which player is most likely to make first contact with the ball and whether a shot will be taken as a result. Then, adjust the player's position and movement to maximize (for the attacking team) or minimize (for the defending team) the chances of a shot being taken by moving the defender to the near post. can generate recommendations on how best to cover. For example, place the man at the edge of the area.

Liverpool's soccer experts particularly liked how TacticAI's recommendations could pinpoint attackers or defenders who are falling asleep at the wheel, which are critical to the success of a particular tactic, Velikovi said. Analysts spend hours sifting through video footage, looking for weak spots in an opponent's defensive system to target, or holes in their own team's performance to double down on in training. However, Velikovy says that it is very difficult for him to track 22 people in different situations. Having a tool like this will help you quickly see which players aren't moving the right way and which players should be doing something different.

TacticAI can also be used to find other corners that feature similar patterns of players and movements, again saving analysts time. According to DeepMind, the suggestions made by this model are twice as useful as the current technique, which is based solely on the player's body coordinates and does not take into account the player's movements or physical characteristics, and was useful by the Liverpool coach. It was evaluated that there is. (The two corners may look the same, but if one corner has a tall striker on the edge of the box and the other corner runs towards the near post, that's probably important.)

According to DeepMinds Zhe Wang, another lead contributor to the paper, part of the effect is to compensate for the lack of adequate language to describe the vast range of different things that can happen on a street corner. It means. Unlike American football, which has a time-honored and deep nomenclature for various plays and running routes, this level of detailed set-piece choreography in soccer is a relatively new phenomenon. Coaches may have their own way of describing the corner kick patterns they observe, Wang said. At TacticAI, we want to harness the power of deep learning to establish a common language for describing corner kick patterns.

In the future, researchers hope to incorporate TacticAI into a natural language interface that will allow coaches to run queries in text and get answers to the problems they are trying to solve in the field, according to the paper. He says he is thinking about it. Velikovi said the model could be used by coaches to refine corner routines on the fly during games, but it's likely to be most useful in the days before games, which frees up coaches' time. There is. We don't want to build AI systems to replace experts, says Velikovi. We want to build AI systems that enhance the capabilities of our experts, allowing them to do their jobs more efficiently and spend more time on the creative part of coaching. I am.

