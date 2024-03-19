U.S. defense modernization gets a 'D' grade in new report despite continuing technological hurdles





WASHINGTON A new report released today gives the United States a D grade for defense modernization. This is a result of the Department of Defense showing little improvement in the transition of innovative equipment from emerging defense technology companies to mass-produced equipment that can be used on the battlefield.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute today released the second annual National Security Innovation Platform report card. The report card assigns grades to key metrics related to the Department of Defense's ability to leverage the work of the defense companies, startups, and research institutions on which it relies for breakthrough development. – Cutting edge technology.

Defense Department acquisition executives have ramped up engagement with Silicon Valley in recent years and championed investments in small defense startups, as the department seeks to bring the speed and innovation seen in Big Tech to the defense industry. It is said that

However, six of the 10 areas evaluated in the Reagan University Scorecard showed no progress or decline in outcomes compared to last year, and the green shoots of positive activity have yet to necessarily translate into forward momentum. That's a sign that it hasn't, said Rachel Hoff, director of policy at the Reagan Institute. Of the authors of the report.

Hof told reporters at a briefing ahead of the scorecard rollout that he still wants the ability to translate and transition these innovation priorities into capabilities, programs of record and budget priorities.

Most visibly, the Defense Modernization rating fell from a C to a D, with the report finding that the Pentagon has failed to act on innovation priorities and advance technology at scale, They criticize the company for putting it at risk of falling behind other companies in the industry.

The U.S. government also received a D for customer clarity, which measures how well the government communicates funding priorities and plans to the private sector. This score remained unchanged from 2023, but one of the key metrics assessing the U.S. government's ability to provide predictable funding dropped to an F minus the lowest grade in the report, and by Congress. Reflecting the budgetary turmoil caused. Six months into the fiscal year, the government still hasn't passed a budget for 2024.

This grade goal actually puts Congress on the wrong track, especially when it comes to providing stable and on-time spending, Hoff said.

The Talent Base grade fell from D+ to D, reflecting the continued difficulties the defense sector faces in recruiting and retaining a skilled workforce. The report found that approximately 31% of the defense engineering and manufacturing workforce is in or nearing retirement eligibility (compared to 24% overall), and that approximately 31% of the defense engineering and manufacturing workforce is nearing a retirement bubble, as well as those in major defense jobs. (The talent pool in the states they serve is shrinking.)

In dozens of interviews with the report's authors, Dale Swartz found that startups and non-traditional defense companies suffer from a lack of access to sensitive spaces and testing resources such as wind tunnels, a lack of access to testing resources such as sensitive spaces and wind tunnels, and a lack of security among employees. It said it highlighted non-financial bottlenecks, such as the long time it takes to obtain permits. He was a partner at McKinsey & Company and worked with President Reagan on the report.

Another problem, he said, is that while there is a lot of capital flowing through the system, it's not necessarily being deployed at the right life stages of companies.

Meanwhile, more established, non-traditional defense companies that are now poised to ramp up technology production include managing employee retention and supply chain challenges for materials such as energy engineering and microelectronics. , he said, has found itself facing the same problems that plague traditional defense companies. .

Regan's report recommended several measures aimed at better entrenching defense innovation, including fully funding the Pentagon's Replicator drone development initiative and reforming software intellectual property policies. did.

But Roger Zakheim, director of the Reagan Institute in Washington, said it remains unclear whether the Pentagon's fiscal year 2025 budget request released last week will move the ball forward.

In an interview with Breaking Defense, he said the highest amount his administration has issued is about $850 billion. But what they do inside is not a foregone conclusion. So, below the top line, how do they allocate and distribute it among different priorities?

