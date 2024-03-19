Legendary B.C. journalist George Garrett dies





Legendary Vancouver journalist George Garrett has died. He was 89 years old.

A local broadcaster for 50 years, he retired in 1999 after more than 40 years at CKNW. During that time, he was known for broaching big topics before anyone else and frequently went undercover to get the scoop.

He exposed the fraud in 1978 by posing as a tow truck driver. This article, and his reporting on BC prison riots in the early '10s, were highly praised, as was his work reporting on the cases of serial child killer Clifford Olson in the 1980s.

Various profiles of Garrett over the years highlight his kindness and empathy, as well as his deep ties to sources, especially the police.

In 1992, he was beaten by a mob while covering that year's Los Angeles riots. He was taken to the hospital by his bystanders, but returned to the hotel with blood flowing from his mouth and filed a complaint.

Garrett has received numerous honors for his work, including lifetime achievement awards from the Jack Webster Foundation, the BC Broadcasting Corporation, and the Radio, Television and Digital News Association.

“Nobody has reported more news in B.C. than George Garrett,” said Ethan Faber, news director at CTV News Vancouver, calling Garrett a “giant” of journalism in the province.

“What I admire most about George is that he is tough, yet incredibly kind and has a great smile,” Faber continued. “He proved in journalism and other fields that these two characteristics need not be mutually exclusive.”

Garrett's son Ken also went into broadcasting, but tragically died in a canoeing accident in 1987. In Ken's memory, George established a scholarship for broadcast students at his alma mater, BCIT, supporting generations of future journalists.

CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim is one of the recipients of the scholarship and says she “literally” owes her career to George Garrett.

“George was a giant in our industry, but he never acted like one,” Karim said.

“When I joined CKNW, he had been retired for decades, but he influenced generations of stations with his assertiveness and humility, and he took the time to connect with young reporters. It was equally thrilling and terrifying to receive an email from him from the TV station.'' Blue, sharing your thoughts on the completed story. ”

CTV News Anchor Nafeesa Karim and legendary journalist George Garrett at the 2022 Webster Awards Ceremony.

After retiring, Garrett also helped run the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Association, providing transportation to patients throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

He was himself diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and shared his experience with Martin McMahon, then a City News reporter who now works for CTV News Vancouver.

“George Garrett set the standard for broadcast journalism in Vancouver,” said McMahon. “The fact that he's still talking about it decades after his retirement shows how influential he was.”

“Beyond journalism, Georges’ work as co-founder of the Cancer Driver Volunteer Association has helped ease the burden on so many individuals and families during their most difficult times.”

At the time of the diagnosis, Garrett asked volunteers to show support through donations and volunteer work to the Cancer Advocates Association.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim

