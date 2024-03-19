Overwatch 2 no longer paywalls heroes, unlocks them all for free





Overwatch 2 players will be able to get the new Damage Hero Venture for free as soon as Season 10 begins. [+] live.

I'll be honest: When I learned that today's Overwatch 2 developer update included new details about hero releases and mythic skins, I felt that familiar dreaded feeling in the pit of my stomach.

Given that Season 9 has no new characters or maps, and the Overwatch team has recently suffered layoffs, we were worried that Team 4 would announce that they would be slowing down the pace of Heroic and Mythic releases. .

However, this update has only positive news.

The big takeaway is that Blizzard is removing the dreaded paywall for heroes. Starting with Season 10, Overwatch 2 will instantly unlock all new items added to your roster for free. That includes the next (and his 40th) hero to join, Venture. You'll also have access to all Overwatch 2 heroes you haven't unlocked yet.

You no longer need to purchase a premium battle pass or grind to level 45 on the free track for full access to Ventures and future heroes. You also don't need to complete challenges to earn previous Overwatch 2 heroes. I think there's still his usual two-week buffer between when a new hero arrives and when he's available in competitive mode.

There is one caveat here. New players will need to go through the first-time user experience to unlock heroes as they become familiar with the game. Unlocking all Overwatch 1 heroes also gives you access to all Overwatch 2 additional items.

Either way, this is a very positive move and perhaps things should have been this way from the beginning. Making new heroes pay for (or putting them on the back of the battle pass) in Overwatch 2 angered many players of the original game who were used to getting them for free immediately every time a new member was added. .

This puts just about everyone on a level playing field, especially considering that new heroes tend to be overpowered at first. All long-term players have access to the entire roster for free (even though most players tend to stick to a few heroes).

This could help bring in some new players who were wary of being effectively priced out of gameplay features. Co-op missions seem to be the only gameplay features you'll have to pay for in the future (though it's unclear if there's actually more than that).

If you're curious about why Blizzard locked the hero behind the Battle Pass in the first place, you can find out more here.

The Battle Pass has been further improved in yet another way since Season 10, allowing you to earn coins on both free and premium tracks. The number of free coins you can earn each season will also increase from 540 to 600. Presumably that means you'll be able to earn enough coins in the premium track to unlock next season's Fortnite-style premium battle pass, but that's unclear.

What this means for weekly challenges is that you'll now be rewarded with Battle Pass XP. According to the blog post, it will be more flexible to suit a player's playstyle.

Mythic skin changes

Lastly, I would like to inform you about battle pass related business. You'll have more control over how you unlock Mythic skins, including those from previous seasons. This is a welcome update for those who aren't interested in Mythic skins (perhaps because they don't play that character) and want to unlock previous Mythics.

Starting with Season 10, a new Mythic Shop will be introduced. From here, you can progress towards past and present Mythics as you wish through the Premium Battle Pass. You can choose how much Mythic you want to unlock, so if you only want one color or model variation, you can earn it and then turn your progression towards other Mythic skins.

Mythic skins will be available to unlock in the shop two seasons after they first arrive. So, in Season 10, Mythics from Seasons 1 to 7 will be available in the shop.

It's unclear exactly how this will work, but Blizzard plans to reveal details about the Mythic Shop and other Premium Battle Pass changes before Season 10 begins next month.

