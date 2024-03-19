Apple and Google are discussing a deal to introduce generative AI to the iPhone





Apple is in talks with Google about using the search giant's generative artificial intelligence model, called Gemini, in its next iPhones, as it races to embrace technology that could transform the tech industry.

Three people familiar with the talks said the talks were preliminary and the exact scope of a potential agreement had not yet been determined. Apple is also in talks with other AI companies to harness the power of large language models that can analyze vast amounts of data and generate text on their own, one of the people said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised investors that the company will introduce new generative AI capabilities this year. Smartphone rivals Samsung and Google have already added Gemini to their latest devices for editing videos and summarizing audio recordings.

Apple and Google declined to comment. Bloomberg earlier reported on the talks between the two sides.

Apple and Google's deal on generative AI expands one of their longest-standing technology partnerships. Ever since Apple launched his iPhone in 2007, Google has contributed significantly to the device's success. The company initially offered Google Maps for navigation, but later struck a deal to become the default search engine in his Safari browser on iPhone. The deal was a lucrative one, with Google paying Apple more than $18 billion a year.

Google's discussion of bringing generative AI capabilities to the iPhone would be the latest example of Apple filling a gap in its products. Apple's efforts to develop its own large-scale language models, the technology behind chatbots such as ChatGPT and Gemini, have been slow, two people familiar with the development said.

Apple's delays in releasing AI products have taken a toll. After a decade as the world's most valuable publicly traded company, it was dethroned this year by Microsoft, which has aggressively pursued AI. This technology has the potential to disrupt businesses and create trillions of dollars in economic value.

Despite the delays, Apple has the potential to become a big player in the AI ​​space.The company currently has more than 2 billion devices in use, making it an attractive partner for the likes of Google. The company's reputation for protecting customers' personal information could also serve it well in the future, when AI services help people manage their calendars and health data.

If agreed, the Gemini model could be introduced to iPhones around the world, giving Google access to a large user base and making generative AI even more mainstream. ChatGPT's deal with Apple is attractive because virtually overnight, Google could make its AI available to more consumers than its biggest rival, OpenAI. This is the outlook.

(The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December for copyright infringement of news content related to AI systems.)

Apple's selection of Google as its AI supplier would be a significant vote of confidence for the search giant after its AI ambitions were repeatedly thwarted. Bard, the company's first AI chatbot, debuted last March to moderate reviews but struggled to gain as many users as ChatGPT.

In February, Google debuted a new chatbot called Gemini. The chatbot ran into trouble last month after users noticed that its image generator produced illustrations of historical figures that were not racially accurate and refused to produce images of white people in most cases, leading to bias. led to criticism. Google has promised to resolve the issue by disabling the ability to create images of people.

Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi said in a note Tuesday that the Apple-Google deal is a win-win for both parties, providing Apple with generative AI for the iPhone and validating Google's work with Gemini. He said it was advantageous. He also said Apple doesn't need to own the iPhone's AI model to make a profit, and could instead receive a fee from Google. Google currently charges $19.99 per month for the Gemini Advanced app.

Businesses aren't yet taking advantage of generative AI The costs associated with running large-scale language models on the cloud are staggering, and consumers and business customers are only just beginning to pay for the emerging technology. But they are optimistic that profits will increase as the capabilities of AI systems improve and the costs of building the data centers that power them fall.

Apple and Google's new deal could come under scrutiny from U.S. regulators. The Justice Department is in the final stages of a lawsuit against Google, accusing it of violating competition laws by paying Apple to be the default search engine for services such as the iPhone. Judge Amit P. Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, who will preside over the non-jury trial, is expected to issue a verdict this year.

