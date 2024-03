UNC-Chapel Hill and partner institutions create agricultural technology corridor

Through a new NSF Engine Award, the Carolinas and nine partners will develop plans for a 42-county agricultural technology innovation corridor to accelerate innovation and access to underserved agricultural communities across North Carolina .

Agriculture is the foundation of North Carolina's economy and supports the livelihoods of a large portion of the population. But most of the research and innovation that could benefit and grow the $103 billion industry takes place within businesses and universities located in the state's urban areas.

To address this access gap, researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, along with nine other universities, businesses, state agencies, and research partners, received the prestigious National Science Foundation (NSF) Regional Innovation Engine Award. I received an award. 42-County Agricultural Innovation Corridor; This will help agricultural advances reach underserved areas of the state faster.

The proposed agricultural technology innovation corridor would provide resources to 42 counties across North Carolina.

The project is called the Climate-Responsive Opportunities in Plant Science (CROPS) initiative and includes researchers from Carolina State, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Duke University, East Carolina University, North Carolina State University, and Wake Forest University. . Also participating are experts and county representatives from the NC Cooperative Extension Service, industry leader NC Biotechnology Center, nonprofit research institute RTI International, and the North Carolina Community College System.

Through this wide-ranging collaboration, we will strengthen the agricultural sector by leveraging the unique strengths of our partners and sparking innovation that benefits the entire state. said Gregory Copenhaver, a distinguished professor. CROPS envisions a future for climate-resilient agriculture in rural North Carolina, enabling a new generation of empowered, thriving small and medium-sized farms that help rural communities thrive.

Free educational programs offered through 10 institutions cover agricultural technology, farm management, and natural resource conservation. The project will also help small-scale producers identify profitable new crops and livestock operations and support the development of community-based regional food systems.

New farmers, underserved farmers, and small-scale farmers need information to develop practices that protect the environment, produce the highest quality food, and provide reliable family income. said Gregory Goins, CROPS project leader and associate dean for research at North Carolina A&Ts College. Completed doctoral studies in agricultural and environmental sciences. Our team provides industry information to farmers, especially in underserved areas, to help farmers mitigate climate impacts, lower barriers to market entry they face, and increase economic output. We aim to develop a plan that will help you.

A strong workforce development component promotes the economic performance of small farms, increases agricultural diversity, and emphasizes climate-smart technologies for resilience. The initiative is modeled after the successful investments in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park and NC Biotechnology Center and aims to achieve similar economic development across the agricultural technology corridor. It also builds on North Carolina's successful A&T Looking Forward seed funding program, demonstrating the power of collaboration to address statewide concerns.

