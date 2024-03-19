Google's new AI model analyzes your Fitbit stats and becomes your personal coach





Google's AI models can already generate images and answer questions. Next, I want to be your health coach.

Google announced Tuesday that it is developing a Personal Health Large Language model based on the Gemini model to analyze Fitbit data to provide health advice and recommendations. Google has not provided details on when this model will be integrated into its products, but a company representative said the new model will power the upcoming Fitbit Labs program and other AI features in the future. There is. Still, this announcement provides further insight into future plans to bring generative AI to Fitbit and Pixel devices.

As an example, Google cites a feature that looks at your sleep patterns and suggests ways to adjust your exercise habits based on the results. This scenario is consistent with how Google positioned Fitbit Labs at last year's Made by Google event, where Google's AI parsed data about recent running workouts to find out why today's Demonstrated how to answer the question of whether running felt more difficult than previous runs. Google says the model is trained using anonymized health signals from research case studies and validated by certified coaches and wellness experts.

Like many health features on today's smartwatches and fitness trackers, Google's Personal Health Large Language Model is not intended to make a medical diagnosis or treat any symptoms. . Rather, the goal behind this model is to make it easier to understand and manipulate Fitbit data, Florence Thng, Fitbit's director and product lead, said at a press conference ahead of the event. Ta.

An example of the type of information that Fitbit Labs can provide.

Google

The announcement comes as Google's Gemini AI model is under scrutiny for creating historically inaccurate images of people. The incident was a reminder that generative AI models and chatbots still suffer from problems such as hallucinations and bias, and the information they provide is not always reliable.

Thng addressed these concerns in a press conference, saying a tool based on the Personal Health Large Language Model will be released as an Labs feature to allow Google to gather feedback before rolling out the technology more broadly. . Thng said that in addition to understanding physiological data, the model is also trained to use tools appropriately. This means that you need to understand the concepts that appear in the prompts, such as “highest,” “lowest,” and “highest,” and perform calculations accordingly.

There are still many unanswered questions about Google's new health model, including when it will arrive and which products it will be included in. Another important question is whether this model can run on your device or requires an Internet connection. .

On-device processing is generally considered more secure because the data does not have to leave the device. This is a principle Apple made a strong case for when it announced the ability of Siri to answer health-related questions on the Apple Watch Series 9. The cloud enables these AI-powered generation capabilities to run on a wider range of devices, such as older mobile phones that may not be powerful enough to run advanced AI models locally.

We expect to learn more about the company's generative AI plans at its annual developer conference, Google I/O. Google I/O frequently shares important product and technology updates.

Editor's note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more information.

