Think you're the best at Candy Crush? Prove it and win $1 million in tournament prizes – Nationwide





Calling all candy crushers: $1 million USD (over $1.3 million CAD) in delicious prizes is up for grabs as part of what is set to be the largest casual mobile gaming tournament in history. ”

King, the maker of the famous tile-matching game Candy Crush Saga, announced this year's Candy Crush All Stars tournament on Tuesday.

The developers didn't make any headlines in their press release with boasts about the $1 million prize or being the world's best Candy Crush player, but the stakes are high.

The contest begins on March 28th and runs until April 5th.

We narrow the competition down to 10 fun-sized finalists using several knockout stages with various leaderboard challenges.

At the end, the top 10 players (and the most candy) who survive the competition will be invited to the live finals in Los Angeles.

The developers said that anyone can participate in this attractive tournament, as long as they are over 18 years old and have reached level 25 or above of the game. (That means Canadians!) It's free to enter this contest.

Candy Crush All Stars 2023 winner Jay, from New York, said he earned respect after winning last year's title.

“I remember running off the stage after I won. My family came up to me and said, 'Nobody in this family has ever been the best in the world at anything, congratulations.'” Jay recalled in a press release. “Candy Crush World Champion. Can I say that? Crazy!”

“We may be naive, but we take Candy Crush All Stars very seriously,” Todd Green, general manager of the King's Candy Crush franchise, told Variety.

We have always strived to surprise and delight our players and this tournament is no exception,” he said.

Green said the 2023 Candy Crush All Stars tournament attracted enough participants to “fill over 300 football stadiums.” A total of 535 billion candies were crushed throughout the month-long contest.

Green called the 2024 tournament “bigger and better than ever before,” and said several modifications were made to improve the experience based on feedback from past users. These improvements include “optimized” gameplay and an enhanced Candy Crush content hub to be a one-stop shop for players.

This will be the fourth annual Candy Crush All Stars tournament. The $1 million prize is the largest jackpot in contest history.

This tournament is open to residents of 21 countries, including Canada and the United States.

