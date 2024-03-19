TacticAI: AI assistant for soccer tactics





the study

Published March 19, 2024 Author

Written by Zhe Wang and Petar Velikovi

As part of our multi-year collaboration with Liverpool FC, we developed a complete AI system that can advise coaches on corner kicks.

“Quickly take the corner, Origi!”

Liverpool FC made a historic comeback in the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-finals. One of the most iconic moments was Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner kick, which Divock Origi converted into a goal that will go down in history as Liverpool FC's best goal.

Corner kicks have a high chance of scoring, but devising routines requires relying on a combination of human intuition and game design to identify patterns in rival teams and react on the fly.

Today, Nature Communications is introducing TacticAI, an artificial intelligence (AI) system that can provide experts with tactical insights, especially around corner kicks, through predictive and generative AI. Despite the limited availability of gold standard data on corner kicks, TacticAI achieves state-of-the-art results by using a geometric deep learning approach that helps create more generalizable models. will be achieved.

We developed and evaluated TacticAI in collaboration with experts at Liverpool Football Club as part of a multi-year research collaboration. A human expert evaluator preferred TacticAI's suggestions over the tactical settings he sees in the wild 90% of the time.

TacticAI demonstrates the potential of assistive AI technology to revolutionize sports for players, coaches, and fans. Sports like soccer are also dynamic areas for AI development because they feature real-world, multi-agent interactions with multimodal data. Advances in AI for sports could have applications in many areas on and off the field, from computer games and robotics to traffic coordination.

TacticAI is a complete AI system that combines predictive and generative models to analyze what happened in previous plays and how to adjust to make certain outcomes more likely.

Developing a game plan against Liverpool FC

Three years ago, we began a multi-year collaboration with Liverpool FC to advance AI for sports analytics.

In our first paper, Game Plan, we looked at why AI should be used to support football tactics, focusing on examples such as penalty kick analysis. In 2022, we developed his Graph Imputer. This showed how AI can be used in prototyping predictive systems for downstream tasks in soccer analysis. The system can predict player movements off-camera even when tracking data is not available. If not, clubs will need to send scouts to watch matches in person.

We have now developed TacticAI as a complete AI system that combines predictive and generative models. Our system allows coaches to sample alternative setups for their athletes for each routine of interest and directly evaluate the likely outcomes of such alternatives.

TacticAI is built to address three key questions:

What happens in the tactical setup for a particular corner kick? For example, who is most likely to receive the ball and whether there will be a shot attempt.Once setup is complete, can you understand what happened? For example, have similar tactics worked well in the past? How can you adjust the tactics to achieve a specific result? ? Example: How should the position of a defensive player be changed to reduce the probability of a shot? Predicting the outcome of a corner kick with geometric deep learning

A corner kick is awarded if the ball crosses the byline after touching a player from the defending team. Predicting the outcome of a corner kick is complex due to the randomness of gameplay by individual players and the dynamics between players. The limited gold standard corner kick data available also makes it difficult for AI to model this. Only around 10 corner kicks are played in each match in the Premier League every season.

(A) How to convert the corner kick situation into a graphical representation. Each player is treated as a node in the graph. A graph neural network operates on this graph and uses message passing to update the representation of each node.

(B) How TacticAI handles a given corner kick. All four possible combinations of reflections are applied to the corners and fed into his TacticAI model at the core. These interact to compute the final player representation and can be used to predict outcomes.

TacticAI successfully predicted corner kick plays by applying a geometric deep learning approach. First, we directly model the implicit relationships between players by representing the corner kick setup as a graph. In this graph, nodes represent players (with characteristics such as position, velocity, and height), and edges represent relationships between players. Next, take advantage of the near symmetry of a soccer pitch. Our geometric architecture is a variant of the group equivariant convolutional network, which generates all four possible reflections of a given situation (original, H-inverted, V-inverted, HV-inverted), and the receiver and shot attempts. Forces the prediction of to be the same in all environments. All 4 people. This approach reduces the search space of functions that a neural network can represent to one that respects reflection symmetry, resulting in a more generalizable model with less training data.

Provide constructive suggestions to human experts

By leveraging its predictive and generative models, TacticAI can assist coaches with finding similar corner kicks and testing different tactics.

Traditionally, to develop tactics and counter-tactics, analysts would repeatedly watch many match videos, looking for similar examples or studying rival teams. TacticAI automatically calculates numerical representations of players, allowing experts to easily and efficiently examine relevant past routines. We further verified this intuitive observation through extensive qualitative research with soccer experts. As a result, TacticAI's top 1 searches are related 63% of the time, which is almost the same as his 33% in the benchmark seen with approaches that directly analyze players' positional similarities to suggest pairs. It turned out to be twice that.

TacticAI's generative models also allow human coaches to redesign corner kick tactics to optimize the probability of certain outcomes, such as reducing the probability of shot attempts in defensive setups. TacticAI provides tactical recommendations that adjust the positions of all players on a particular team. From these suggested adjustments, coaches can more quickly identify important patterns and players who are key to tactical success or failure.

(A) An example of a corner kick where a shot was actually attempted.

(B) TacticAI can generate counterfactual settings with reduced shot probability by adjusting the defender's position and velocity.

(C) The proposed defender position reduces the receiver probability for offensive players 2 through 4.

(D) The model can generate multiple such scenarios, allowing the coach to examine different options.

Our quantitative analysis showed that TacticAI accurately predicted corner kick receiver and shot situations, and player position changes were similar to how the play actually unfolded. We also qualitatively evaluated these recommendations in a blind case study in which the evaluators did not know which tactics were involved. From actual gameplay, which ones are generated by his TacticAI. Liverpool FC's human soccer experts found that our proposal was indistinguishable from a real corner, and that he was favored over the original situation 90% of the time. This shows that TacticAI's predictions are not only accurate, but also useful and deployable.

Examples of strategic improvements suggested by TacticAI that raters preferred over the original play:

(A) Most evaluators favor the recommendation of four players.

(B) Improved coverage of the defender furthest from the corner.

(C) Improving the covering runs of the central defender group inside the penalty box

(D) The tracking runs of the two central defenders have been significantly improved, as has the positioning of the other two defenders within the goal area.

Evolution of AI for sports

TacticAI is a complete AI system that can instantly provide coaches with broad and accurate tactical insights that are actionable in the field. With TacticAI, we have developed a capable AI assistant for soccer tactics and achieved a milestone in the development of useful assistants in sports AI. We hope that future research will help develop assistants that extend to a more diverse range of inputs than player data, allowing us to assist experts in more ways.

It shows how AI can be used in soccer, but soccer can teach us a lot about AI. It's a very dynamic and difficult game to analyze, with many human factors involved, from physique to psychology. Even experts like experienced coaches have difficulty detecting all patterns. With TacticAI, we hope to learn many lessons in developing broader assistive technologies that blend human expertise and AI analysis to help people in the real world.

Learn more about TacticAI

This project is a collaboration between the Google DeepMind team and Liverpool FC. TacticAI authors include Zhe Wang, Peter Velikovi, Daniel Hennes, Nenad Tomaev, Laurel Prince, Michael Kaisers, Yoram Bachrach, Romuald Elie, Li Kevin Wenliang, Federico Piccinini, William Spearman, Ian Graham, Jerome Connor, Yi Yang, and Adri It is included. Recasens, Mina Khan, Nathalie Vogellange, Paul Sprechmann, Paul Moreno, Nicholas Heath, Michael Bowling, Demis Hassabis, Karl Tuils.

