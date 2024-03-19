How EDA Tech Hub's $70 million will help Baltimore





Expectations are high for a pending decision on Baltimore's Phase 2 tech hub application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

That energy was recently demonstrated at a roundtable on regional technology hub designation held at Coppin State University (CSU) on Monday. HBCU President Anthony L. Jenkins welcomed dignitaries and leaders from Maryland's public and private sectors to CSU's expansive 38-acre campus along North Avenue in West Baltimore, and the Greater Baltimore Commission (GBC) event has started.

Those in attendance included members of a coalition of Baltimore businesses and organizations, now numbering 48, that participated in the bid. This coordinated effort mirrors those of Philadelphia, Richmond, and other cities vying for millions of dollars in federal funding through the EDAs Tech Hubs program. The program, part of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, aims to help different regions of the United States—including those still reeling from divestment and deindustrialization, like Charm City—compete on the world stage. The aim is to push it into an innovation center that can.

Baltimore, along with the other 31 sites named in the first phase of the program, is currently awaiting a decision on how much funding the sites will receive. A decision on Baltimore's Phase 2 application is expected by this summer, through which EDA could distribute approximately $50 million to $75 million in implementation grants to five to 10 designated technology hubs.

At Monday's event, bid leaders and supporters discussed future plans for the $70 million in GBC application.

Attendees included private sector partners such as LaToya Staten of Fearless, Jeff Cherry of Conscious Venture Partners, and Kory Bailey of UpSurge Baltimore. elected officials such as Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aluna Miller; And there are supporters like the staff of the Enoch Pratt Free Library and its interim CEO Darcel Graham. Lt. Gov. Miller specifically mentioned her, and Gov. Wes Moore plans to support the bid.

The Moore-Miller administration is steadfastly committed to supporting the game-changing Tech Hub designation, she said before departing for the MTA Maryland event. With a focus on equity and inclusion, our administration will continue to work with our federal and state partners and local communities to build and support the region's technology economy and increase Maryland's competitiveness. I'm looking forward to going.

During the roundtable, Senator Van Hollen emphasized the importance of HBCUs such as CSU and Morgan State University in advancing both the national and national interests. He noted past accomplishments, including CSU's upfront investments in internet access and the importance of CHIPS and the Science Act to maintaining America's global leadership.

Sen. Cardin similarly cited Maryland's leadership in health care equity and its potential to be a national example in a post-roundtable interview with Technical.ly.

Modeled after Maryland [on] Sen. Cardin addressed health care issues and highlighted existing health care efforts by local university systems.

He also said there needs to be continued real efforts to engage underserved communities that are underrepresented in state and federal programs, particularly through partnerships with HBCUs.

What I hope comes out of this is that as we look at innovation in our technology hubs, and we look at workforce development, health equity, and how we do that, we look at untapped communities. , it's about having a real commitment to underserved communities and getting their voices heard. We work with HBCUs, he said.

The consortium plan doesn't end with the promise of federal funding, however. GBC CEO Mark Anthony Thomas said the work the group has undertaken to date will continue regardless of funding.

Thomas said we are ready to move forward no matter how this turns out. But we're happy with where we are.

Here's how the consortium described how Baltimore's funds will be used:

Biomanufacturing Core: Addressing national security vulnerabilities created by the lack of U.S. biomanufacturing capabilities. Project partners plan to establish a state-of-the-art biomanufacturing pilot facility in Harford County, create a comprehensive biomanufacturing catalyst program, and launch a groundbreaking center for community impact in manufacturing . The UpRise for Equitech: Creates a first-of-its-kind startup accelerator network that works with entrepreneurial support organizations to build investor networks and strengthen procurement channels. Anchor Innovation Hub: Connects, mobilizes, and leverages the region's physical and programmatic assets to help founders and early-stage entrepreneurs commercialize their innovations. Project partners will establish an acceptance and support program, along with case managers who will guide entrepreneurs and startups to apply for startup advisory and resource programs. Baltimore Biotech Jobs Initiative: Create a sustainable pipeline of forward-looking workers that will form the backbone of America's first Equitech region. Project partners will develop education and training pathways to meet the demands of biomanufacturing and life sciences, while simultaneously creating interconnected pathways for employers and individuals pursuing biotechnology. Develop support mechanisms for Regional Innovation Office: Led by the Greater Baltimore Commission's Regional Innovation Officer, this office serves as a command center specifically organized to increase innovation across all component projects in the One Baltimore approach, providing essential leadership and governance. To do.

Disclosure: This article references Fearless, a Technical.ly client. That relationship does not affect this report.

