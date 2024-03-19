Navroz Mubarak 2024: Google celebrates Persian New Year with new Doodle





Google is once again celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz or Navroz, with an attractive new Doodle adorning its homepage. This year's Doodle is a vibrant homage to an ancient festival that has been observed for more than 3,000 years and traces its origins to ancient Iran, once known as Persia. Nowruz, which means new day in Persian, coincides with the spring equinox. The first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. It is a time of renewal and renewal, symbolized by the equal length of day and night. The festival has deep roots in Zoroastrianism, which was the main faith of Persia before the advent of Islam. His Google Doodle for Nowruz 2024 features iconic items such as intricate floral designs, traditional calligraphy, and Haft Singh's table. Traditional Nowruz setting. According to Google, “During Nowruz, the most important tradition is Haft Sun. Families gather together and prepare seven items, each representing rebirth and rejuvenation. These items usually have symbols representing rebirth and good fortune. Wheat, wheat pudding for power and strength, olives for love, berries for sunrise, vinegar for age and patience, apples for beauty, and garlic for health.”

An image of a half-sin table. Source: Canva

The graffiti was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi, who was inspired by his childhood memories of Nowruz. He aimed to evoke feelings of joy, togetherness, and hope through his depictions of animal friends gathered in flower-filled courtyards and welcoming spring under blooming trees. Nowruz is not limited to Iran. It has been adopted by various countries and ethnic groups along the Silk Road. The United Nations recognizes Nowruz as an international holiday as it is widely celebrated in regions including the Middle East, South Caucasus, Black Sea Basin and parts of Asia. The festival promotes the values ​​of peace, intergenerational and intrafamilial solidarity, reconciliation, and neighborly love, and promotes cultural diversity and harmony between different communities. During Nowruz, people participate in various traditions such as cleaning their homes to eliminate the old and welcome the new. . Family and friends gather together to share a meal. A special Nowruz dish in particular is called sabzi pollo mahi, which is served with rice and fish with green herbs. Another tradition is the reciprocal visitation known as Dido-o-Busdid. This visit involves people visiting each other, often starting with the oldest family members. The importance of Nowruz transcends cultures and borders. It celebrates nature's regenerative cycles and the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world. The festival encourages people to reflect on the past year, set goals for the future and foster a sense of unity and goodwill among people. Google's decision to commemorate Nowruz with graffiti is evidence of the festival's global importance and the tech giant's commitment to celebrating cultural diversity. . This Doodle acts as a digital bridge, connecting millions of people around the world to the rich traditions and shared values ​​that Nowruz represents. \\

