Children's cartoon gets free pass from YouTube's deepfake publishing rules





YouTube has updated its rulebook for the age of deepfakes. Starting today, anyone uploading a video to the platform must disclose certain uses of synthetic media, including generative AI, so viewers know what they're seeing isn't real. Masu. YouTube said the measure applies to realistically altered media, such as making it look like a real building is on fire or swapping one person's face with another.

The new policy shows YouTube is taking steps that could help curb the spread of AI-generated misinformation as the U.S. presidential election approaches. This is also notable for what it allows. AI-generated animations aimed at children are not subject to the new synthetic content disclosure rules.

YouTube's new policy completely exempts animated content from disclosure requirements. This means that get-rich-quick AI-generated content hustlers can continue to churn out videos aimed at kids without disclosing their methods. Parents concerned about the quality of hastily created nursery rhyme videos will have to identify the AI-generated cartoons themselves.

YouTube's new policy says creators won't have to flag the use of AI for minor edits that are primarily for aesthetic purposes, such as beauty filters or video or audio cleanup. You may also use AI to generate or improve scripts and captions without disclosure.

YouTube is full of low-quality content created without AI, but generative AI tools lower the hurdles and speed up video production. Google, YouTube's parent company, recently announced that it is adjusting its search algorithms to eliminate the recent flood of AI-generated clickbait made possible by tools like ChatGPT. Video generation technology is not yet mature, but it is rapidly advancing.

established problem

YouTube is a giant in children's entertainment, dwarfing competitors like Netflix and Disney. The platform has previously struggled to curb the vast amount of content aimed at children. It has come under fire for hosting content that appears on the surface to be suitable or appealing to children, but which, upon closer inspection, contains disturbing themes.

WIRED recently reported on the rise of child-targeted YouTube channels that appear to be using AI video generation tools to produce shoddy videos featuring generic 3D animations and off-kilter repetitions of popular nursery rhymes. reported on.

The animation exclusion in YouTube's new policy makes it easier for parents to exclude such videos from search results, as well as videos from PBS Kids and Ms. Rachel.

Some problematic AI-generated content for children may need to be flagged under the new rules. In 2023, the BBC investigated a series of videos aimed at older children that used AI tools to promote pseudoscience and conspiracy theories, including climate change denialism. These videos mimic traditional live-action educational videos and, for example, an unsuspecting viewer could mistake a real pyramid of Gizaso for factually accurate educational content. (Videos of the pyramid have since suggested that the structure can generate electricity.) The new policy would crack down on such videos.

YouTube spokeswoman Elena Hernandez said the company asks creators of children's content to publish content that has been meaningfully modified or synthesized when practical. . We are not required to disclose content that is clearly unrealistic and does not mislead viewers into believing it is real.

A dedicated kids app, YouTube Kids uses a combination of automated filters, human reviews, and user feedback to find the best content for kids. But many parents simply use the main YouTube app to prepare content for their kids, relying on eye-catching video titles, lists, and thumbnail images to decide what's appropriate.

So far, most of the apparently AI-generated children's content WIRED has found on YouTube is poorly produced in a manner similar to traditional low-effort children's animation. They have ugly visuals, incoherent plots, and zero educational value, but they're not particularly ugly, disjointed, or educationally worthless.

AI tools make it easier to create such content and in greater quantities. Some of the channels WIRED discovered are uploading videos that are well over an hour long. Requiring labels on AI-generated content for children could allow parents to filter out comics that may have been published with minimal content without any human scrutiny.

