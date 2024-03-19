Impact of rumored Google and Apple AI partnership





good morning! A controversial new study suggests that intermittent fasting increases the chance of dying from cardiovascular disease. But critics of the study are skeptical of the study's results because it was not published in a peer-reviewed journal.

What's on deck:

First of all, we have a technology dream team.

The big story Google, Apple, and AI Rebecca Zisser/BI

Two of the world's largest technology companies are reportedly in talks to form a partnership that could transform the AI ​​industry.

Apple is considering integrating Google's AI model Gemini into the iPhone.

The terms of the potential deal are not clear as nothing has been finalized. But according to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Garman, the general outline of the deal could see Apple license Gemini to power new features in its iPhone software as early as this year.

This rumor came at a perfect time for both parties.

In recent weeks, Google has been publicly maligned for being too “woke” with Gemini. After so much criticism, CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged in a memo that the company was “wrong.” More broadly, insiders question whether Google can still be considered a harbinger of “cool” in tech.

Meanwhile, Apple is attracting attention for what it isn't doing in the AI ​​field. The company has remained noticeably quiet about its AI plans compared to peers such as Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon.

CEO Tim Cook hinted at a bigger announcement about the technology later this year at Apple's annual shareholder meeting. However, the company appears to be making a comeback by reallocating resources from discarded electric vehicles and focusing on generative AI.

The partnership gives Google's Gemini a much-needed vote of confidence and gives it access to the iPhone's vast user base. And Apple is trying to keep up in the AI ​​race by outsourcing some of the trickier parts of its business, writes Business Insider's Hasan Chowdhury.

Wall Street seems to agree. BI's Phil Rosen wrote that both companies' stock prices rose in response to the report.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images, TIME, Jerrod Harris/Getty Images, Vox Media. Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket, Getty Images; Chelsea Jiafen/BI

Apple and Google have a history of successful partnerships.

Google has been paying Apple to be the default search provider on iPhones for years. Apple will earn him a considerable amount of change in 2021, reportedly $18 billion. Google remains the Internet's go-to search engine. It's a win-win.

However, this partnership is not without criticism. This is a key part of the Justice Department's case against Google for “anticompetitive and exclusionary” conduct in a landmark Big Tech industry case that began last year.

So even if Apple and Google reach an agreement, they could still face serious regulatory backlash (and just to be clear, a Bloomberg report notes that Apple is the creator of ChatGPT's OpenAI As expected, it will still take a long time. )

But if the history of Apple and Google deals has taught us anything, it's that their combined power is almost unmatched.

THREE THINGS IN THE MARKET Stephanie Cohen, global head of platform solutions at Goldman Sachs, is joining cloud company Cloudflare. Goldman Sachs; Jenny Chan Rodriguez/BI

One of Wall Street's top women bids farewell to Goldman. Stephanie Cohen is leaving the bank to join Cloudflare as its first chief strategy officer. She reflected on her 20-plus year career at Goldman, her advice to banking executives, and why she jumped headfirst into the technology industry.

Wall Street is optimistic about a soft landing. This is “risk-on” for many investors who believe the economy will do well. The Street is largely bullish thanks to solid economic growth and the prospect of lower interest rates.

Japan's central bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 17 years. The last time the Bank of Japan raised borrowing costs was in February 2007. Market reaction to the move was muted, with Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closing 0.7% higher on Tuesday.

Three Things in Technology Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Instagram has surpassed TikTok. Instagram far surpassed TikTok in global downloads last year, using its core photo feature and Reels to captivate consumers. Still, people spend more time on TikTok than Instagram.

Here's what creators were talking about at SXSW. While AI was a commonly discussed topic, many panels did not discuss its downsides. Meanwhile, some creators and employees said they were “tired” of talking about a potential TikTok ban.

Nvidia has announced its next generation chips. CEO Jensen Huang announced the Blackwell B200 GPU on Monday at the semiconductor giant's Woodstock of AI event. Chips are “the engine that will power this new industrial revolution,” he said.

3 Things in Business Getty Images; Alyssa Powell/BI

Recessions have a strange benefit. It helps us live longer. The worse the economy gets, the longer we live, according to new research. That's because there is less activity (fewer people drive to work, factories and offices run slower), less pollution, and cleaner air.

The billionaire owner of 5-Hour Energy was focused on publishing Sports Illustrated, but now it's gone. Late last year, Manoj Bhargava took control of Sports Illustrated publisher Arena Group and quickly laid off dozens of employees. However, his erratic behavior and non-payment of license fees led to him losing his SI.

Reddit's CEO defended his huge compensation package. Steve Huffman said in a video Q&A that his $193 million compensation package is based on both salary and stock. Some users of Quora, Reddit, and X feel the fees are too high for a platform that does not pay moderators and has not historically made a profit.

Other news today's events

The US presidential primary election will be held in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, and Ohio.

NCAA March Madness begins today.

Insider Today Team: Dan DeFrancesco, associate editor and anchor, based in New York. Hallam Block, editor, lives in London. Jordan Parker Erb is an editor based in New York. Reporter George Glover lives in London.

