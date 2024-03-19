Autonoma: Making it easy to modernize legacy code





Published on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Autonoma is a participant in Cohort 3 of Transform, a data science and AI startup accelerator supported by Deep Tech Ventures at the University of Chicago Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in collaboration with the Data Science Institute.

When Eugenio Scafati, Nicolas Marcantonio, Simon Faillace Mullen, and Tom Piaggio first met in Google's Buenos Aires office, the group of AI and infrastructure engineers was trying to figure out how to address one of the most pervasive problems plaguing the world. United by a common vision to find out. Technical debt in the high-tech industry.

Now, the team is developing a breakthrough approach to discover, measure, and solve rework cost challenges that arise when engineers choose easy but limited solutions over time-consuming better approaches. We are working on this.

Unlike traditional methods that require expensive consulting fees and collaboration with large companies, Autonoma is revolutionizing this space through the use of generative AI.

Its platform continuously monitors modernization opportunities and provides comprehensive documentation and diagrams across the codebase, allowing enterprises to achieve operational agility without vendor lock-in or knowledge gaps. so that you can maintain it.

Applying AI to this problem is not just a good fit. It's essential. Human analysis of sprawling and complex codebases is an almost impossible task. Autonoma leverages generative AI to overcome this complexity and change the landscape of software maintenance and modernization.

Over the next year, the team will build its own technology and acquire its first customers, raise seed funding, build a foundational team, establish key IT services partnerships, and bring a freemium model to market. We aim to do so.

Looking even further ahead, Autonoma has big plans to change the entire landscape of software development.

“We want to change the way software is built,” Scaffati said. “Everyone is trying to provide code completion tools to speed up their work, but we are tackling the entire software development lifecycle and reinventing it. We aim to enable legacy code to be modernized.”

As part of the transformation, the team hopes to learn from experts how to continue building businesses and build a network in Chicago that can attract customers, partners, employees, and investors.

// Backed by Polsky Centers Deep Tech Ventures, Transform provides startups accepted into the accelerator with comprehensive access to business and technical training, industry mentorship, venture capital connections, and access to funding opportunities. Provide support.

